National Park Plan Breaches Proper Process
The judicial
review filed in the High Court yesterday challenges a New
Zealand Conservation Authority decision to approve the
Paparoa National Park Management Plan, which now allows
helicopter landings. “The West Coast Conservation
Management Strategy (WCCMS) clearly sets down the
undesirability of aircraft in Paparoa National Park, as one
of the few parks where natural quiet predominates,” says
Forest & Bird Canterbury West Coast Regional Manager
Nicky Snoyink. WCCMS page 206: WCCMS
page 216: “That
conservation management strategy is the overarching
conservation planning document for the region. Changing the
National Park plan to breach the management strategy means
breaking an legally-mandated agreement that has been reached
with the public, as well as undermining protection in the
region,” says Ms Snoyink.
Conservation planning
documents have a clear hierarchy, including the National
Park Act at the top, then regional conservation management
strategies, then other more local plans. A National Park
Management Plan should not derogate from higher order
planning documents. “It is crucial that proper
process is followed and it’s clear that this has gone
badly awry – allowing it to go unchallenged would risk
setting a poor precedent for other national park management
plans. “The parts of the plan that refer to
aircraft other than for park management purposes need to be
quashed. That natural quiet is one of the reasons Paparoa
National Park is so special,” says Ms
Snoyink. “In national parks, we need to keep
protection of nature at the heart of what we
do.”
Forest & Bird and
Federated Mountain Clubs are taking court action over
management of Paparoa National Park.
Paparoa National Park stands as a premier example of natural New Zealand. It is one of the few national parks where natural quiet predominates and is a sanctuary for a diversity of nationally and internationally important geological features and indigenous plants and animals.
The Department advocates strongly against scenic flights over the Park and Paparoa Wilderness Area (see Map 11), so that people can continue to enjoy the natural quiet of these places.
The judicial review filed in the High Court yesterday challenges a New Zealand Conservation Authority decision to approve the Paparoa National Park Management Plan, which now allows helicopter landings.
“The West Coast Conservation Management Strategy (WCCMS) clearly sets down the undesirability of aircraft in Paparoa National Park, as one of the few parks where natural quiet predominates,” says Forest & Bird Canterbury West Coast Regional Manager Nicky Snoyink.
WCCMS page 206:
WCCMS
page 216:
“That conservation management strategy is the overarching conservation planning document for the region. Changing the National Park plan to breach the management strategy means breaking an legally-mandated agreement that has been reached with the public, as well as undermining protection in the region,” says Ms Snoyink.
Conservation planning documents have a clear hierarchy, including the National Park Act at the top, then regional conservation management strategies, then other more local plans. A National Park Management Plan should not derogate from higher order planning documents.
“It is crucial that proper process is followed and it’s clear that this has gone badly awry – allowing it to go unchallenged would risk setting a poor precedent for other national park management plans.
“The parts of the plan that refer to aircraft other than for park management purposes need to be quashed. That natural quiet is one of the reasons Paparoa National Park is so special,” says Ms Snoyink.
“In national parks, we need to keep protection of nature at the heart of what we do.”