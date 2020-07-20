Keep Looking While You’re Cooking

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Monday, 20 July 2020, 12:02 pm
Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency is reminding New Zealanders to never leave cooking unattended following a recent house fire in Napier.

"The fire started after oil in a pan caught fire while it was left unattended on the stove," says National Manger Community Readiness and Recovery Steve Turek.

"Firefighters extinguished the fire, but before they arrived it had already spread quickly across the kitchen, badly damaging the house."

This is a timely reminder to keep an eye on what you’re cooking.

"It only takes a brief distraction from cooking for a fire to start - whether its a phone call, something interesting on the television, a bathroom break or your kids wanting your attention," Steve Turek says.

"But once a fire starts, it spreads very quickly and can be deadly within just a few minutes.

"More than one in four house fires starts in the kitchen. If you need to step away from the stove - even just for a moment - make sure you turn it off until you get back."

The Napier house had working smoke alarms which alerted the occupant to the fire and meant they could get out to safety.

"Working smoke alarms are essential to give you and your whānau an early warning of fire.

"It’s also important you have an escape plan prepared so you can get out quickly and safely.

"If you haven’t already, press the button on your smoke alarms to check they are working and make an escape plan at www.escapemyhouse.co.nz."

"Doing these simple things to make sure you are prepared could save your life."

Go to www.fireandemergency.nz for more fire safety tips.

