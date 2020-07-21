Police Seeking Information Following Further Allegations
Tuesday, 21 July 2020, 3:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm we investigated a complaint in
relation to the sending of an unsolicited image at the
beginning of July.
The matter was investigated and
found to not meet the evidentiary threshold for
prosecution.
Police can also confirm we have today
been made aware of further allegations raised by the Leader
of the National Party and we are now seeking more
information in relation to these matters.
Police
encourages anyone with information to contact the 105 online
or phone line (please quote reference 200703/9248), or
contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
