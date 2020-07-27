Blockade Of Taranaki Synthetic Nitrogen Plant Continues - Greenpeace

Early this morning, Greenpeace and Climate Justice Taranaki protesters began a blockade of a synthetic nitrogen fertiliser factory owned by agri-chemical company Ballance.

Five activists are still locked to a blockade of the factory entrance in Kapuni, Taranaki and are preventing trucks from picking up and distributing the "climate wrecking" chemical.

Police are in attendance but the activists intend to continue their blockade for the day.

Around fifteen trucks have been turned away so far.

From the blockade, Greenpeace spokesperson Gen Toop said:

"The climate activists are stopping all delivery trucks from picking up this climate wrecking chemical and delivering it around the country where it will be used to intensify dairying, ramp up cow numbers and cause the climate crisis to worsen."

"Greenpeace is calling on all political parties ahead of this year’s election to take the climate crisis seriously and commit to phasing out synthetic fertiliser altogether, and back New Zealand’s farmers to make the transition away from intensive dairying to regenerative farming."

Around half a million tonnes of synthetic nitrogen fertiliser is used in New Zealand every year. It’s primarily used by the dairy industry to accelerate grass growth and ramp up cow numbers. Intensive dairying is the country’s biggest climate polluter.

