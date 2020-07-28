Rapid Mobilisation Playbook To Support Fast-tracking Of Construction Projects

A new resource – the Rapid Mobilisation Playbook – has been created to help fast-track government construction projects, says Carolyn Tremain, MBIE Chief Executive and Functional Leader for Government procurement.

The Playbook has been developed by the Construction Sector Accord in collaboration with New Zealand Government Procurement within MBIE, Aurecon, and through the Accord Forum; a collaborative, cross industry group to support the sector to recover from COVID-19.

“The Playbook is intended to be a practical guide to help government agencies start construction projects including ‘shovel-ready’ projects in a fast and safe way, that protects jobs and helps achieve broader social, cultural, environmental and economic outcomes at this critical time,” says Ms Tremain.

“It will help organisations and project teams that don't often complete large-scale projects on an accelerated time frame and ensure government construction projects can lend further support to New Zealand’s recovery from COVID-19.”

“These infrastructure projects have the potential to create jobs, develop skills, unlock businesses’ potential, support communities, enhance our built environment and set New Zealand up for a sustainable and inclusive future,” says Ms Tremain.

The Playbook will support the sector to build capability and apply risk-based decision making. It provides practical guidance on:

• how long the stages in the mobilisation process need to take

• best practice governance arrangements to protect your process

• which procurement and delivery models to consider (in line with Construction Procurement Guidelines)

• the trade-offs and risk/management implications of moving quickly through project phases.

“The Playbook will help government project teams facilitate New Zealand’s recovery and delivers to the principles and vision that was set out by the Construction Sector Accord,” says Ms Tremain.

© Scoop Media

