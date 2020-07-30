Uighurs In China And Kiwi Muslim Community

Leaders in the Muslim community of Wellington have expressed solidarity as Kiwis with the dire situation of the Uighur Muslim minority in China, as tensions rise with the United States and other nations.

Tahir Nawaz, President of the International Muslim Association of New Zealand (IMAN) commended recent comments made by Jacinta Ardern. Citing differences in perspectives between China and New Zealand on the situation of the Uighur people, Ardern stated: "This is important to who we are as New Zealanders."

“The “re-education” camps in China’s Xinjiang North West, where over a million Uighur have been incarcerated, and mass forced sterilisation are a global human and religious rights catastrophe.” Mr Nawaz said.

“However we as Muslims also recognise other struggles are connected to the treatment of the Uighur minority Muslim community. In particular the new draconian Hong Kong security law, and refusal to recognise Taiwan into the World Health Organisation. We as Muslims stand alongside the Chinese community here and in those in Hong Kong struggling for a fairer world” Mr Nawaz said.

Relations with China and nations around the world have been significantly shaped by economic considerations. “Human rights should never be used as a bargaining chip” said Tahir Nawaz, President of IMAN.

About the Writer: Tahir Nawaz is Senior Analyst of Muslim Affairs of New Zealand & Global Muslims. He is Current President of International Muslim Association of New Zealand (IMAN).

Tahir is also Adjunct Research Fellow at Victoria University of Wellington and actively involved in the interfaith communities and current member of Wellington Abrahamic Council of New Zealand.

