Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Uighurs In China And Kiwi Muslim Community

Thursday, 30 July 2020, 6:06 am
Press Release: Tahir Nawaz

Leaders in the Muslim community of Wellington have expressed solidarity as Kiwis with the dire situation of the Uighur Muslim minority in China, as tensions rise with the United States and other nations.

Tahir Nawaz, President of the International Muslim Association of New Zealand (IMAN) commended recent comments made by Jacinta Ardern. Citing differences in perspectives between China and New Zealand on the situation of the Uighur people, Ardern stated: "This is important to who we are as New Zealanders."

“The “re-education” camps in China’s Xinjiang North West, where over a million Uighur have been incarcerated, and mass forced sterilisation are a global human and religious rights catastrophe.” Mr Nawaz said.

“However we as Muslims also recognise other struggles are connected to the treatment of the Uighur minority Muslim community. In particular the new draconian Hong Kong security law, and refusal to recognise Taiwan into the World Health Organisation. We as Muslims stand alongside the Chinese community here and in those in Hong Kong struggling for a fairer world” Mr Nawaz said.

Relations with China and nations around the world have been significantly shaped by economic considerations. “Human rights should never be used as a bargaining chip” said Tahir Nawaz, President of IMAN.

About the Writer: Tahir Nawaz is Senior Analyst of Muslim Affairs of New Zealand & Global Muslims. He is Current President of International Muslim Association of New Zealand (IMAN).  

Tahir is also Adjunct Research Fellow at Victoria University of Wellington and actively involved in the interfaith communities and current member of Wellington Abrahamic Council of New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tahir Nawaz on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Attempts To Look Like Underdogs


The Greens' opposition to homecoming New Zealanders being required to pay about $3,000 towards the cost of their two week Covid-19 quarantine, needs to be seen in the context of the wider battle being waged on the centre-left for the overseas vote. Normally, the Greens can count on the votes of young Kiwis abroad as a useful boost /insurance policy in addition to whatever the party wins on election night. In 2020 though, and with the overseas media treating PM Jacinda Ardern as a demi-god, much of that vote is at risk of going to Labour... More>>

 

National On MP Bill: Waka-Jumping Repeal Bill Passes First Reading

The Electoral (Integrity Repeal) Amendment Bill has passed its first reading, marking one step closer to Parliament getting rid of NZ First’s ‘waka-jumping’ legislation, National List MP David Carter says. “I’d like to thank the Greens for voting ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19:Legislation For Managed Isolation Payments Introduced

Hon Dr Megan Woods Minister of Housing Legislation to allow the Government to recover some of the costs for managed isolation and quarantine will be introduced to Parliament today, said Minister of Housing Megan Woods. “The Bill will allow the government ... More>>

ALSO:


ALSO:


Election 2020: National's Job Start Policy

National’s plan will unleash an entrepreneurial and job-creation explosion over the next 17 months, which economists say will be the toughest times any living New Zealand has ever known, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. Ms Collins was ... More>>


General Election 2020: Newshub-Reid Research Poll Shows Labour Stratospheric And National In Freefall

The latest Newshub-Reid research poll* shows the National party’s leadership crises have catapulted Labour to its highest heights in this poll’s history. It has climbed to 60.9% - an increase of 4.4 percentage points. And National has been punished, ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Campaign Launches

The Green Party has launched its policy platform. Think Ahead, Act Now: Our Green Vision for Aotearoa was unveiled by Co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw at the party’s Annual General Meeting this morning. Marama Davidson said today: “In ... More>>

ALSO:

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:

Energy: 100% Renewable Electricity Grid Explored With Pumped Storage ‘battery’

The Government is taking a significant step toward its goal for 100% renewable electricity generation in a move that could be a game changer for consumers and the creation of a low-emissions economy, Energy & Resources Minister Megan Woods said. ... More>>

ALSO:

Lockdown: Team Of Six Million Campaign Launched In Opposition To Quarantine Fees

A group of 14 overseas-based New Zealanders have this week launched a global campaign advocating for the ability for New Zealanders returning from overseas to come home without having to pay any fees associated with quarantine. Inspired by the Prime ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On Iain Lees-Galloway

This morning I am announcing that I have dismissed Minister Iain Lees Galloway as a Minister. Yesterday afternoon the leader of the opposition advised me of an email she had received that related to Iain Lees Galloway. She conveyed to me that she ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 