Electrification And Double Tracking To Ōtaki A Big Win For Commuter Rail Campaign

Kāpiti Coast commuter rail campaigner Gwynn Compton says the National Party’s announcement that, if elected to government, they will fund the electrification and double tracking of the Wellington metropolitan commuter rail network to Ōtaki is a big win for the Kāpiti-Horowhenua Commuter Rail Campaign he launched in March.

G Compton | Otaki Station

“In March I outlined a four phase vision for the extension of commuter rail services north of Waikanae as part of the launch of the Kāpiti-Horowhenua Commuter Rail Campaign, so it’s a big win to have the National Party commit to funding phase two of that plan to double track and electrify the rail network between Waikanae and Ōtaki without needing the interim step of hybrid trains,” says Mr Compton.

“It’s also a big win for the more than 1,600 people who signed my petition to extend commuter rail services to Ōtaki during last year’s local authority election campaign.

“Kāpiti is a fast growing district and the extension of fast, frequent, and climate-friendly commuter rail to more communities will help better connect our people to the jobs, education opportunities, healthcare, and other essential services they need."

Gwynn Compton also says with the National Party having announced their plan to electrify and double track the rail network to Ōtaki, and the Green Party having committed to electrifying the rail network and providing high-speed regional rapid rail connecting Palmerston North and Wellington, there’s now pressure on the Labour Party and New Zealand First to get onboard and announce their plans for extending commuter rail services for the lower North Island.

“We’re in exciting territory with the National Party having announced a significant increase in the reach of commuter rail and the Green Party having outlined an ambitious vision for rapid-intercity commuter rail services. The challenge now is for the Labour Party and New Zealand First to get onboard and reveal their plans on how they’re going to help Kāpiti and Horowhenua get back on track.”

© Scoop Media

