Jacinda Must Be Up Front With Covid Information

We have a caretaker government in the middle of an election campaign.

Māori Party Co-Leader John Tamihere is calling on Jacinda Ardern to be up front and honest about the latest Covid community outbreak so we can all be part of the team.

Level 3 lockdown must, and will be extended.

That announcement has since created panic and anxiety.

Tamihere said Ardern must allow her health bureaucrats to let the people know exactly what is happening.

“Our communities cannot be treated like mushrooms. We need to know where, how many and how we can be supportive rather than being kept in the dark.

“We must be proactive and Māori organisations, like Waipareira, have enough resources on the street to deploy – as we did during the level 4 lockdown.

“We cannot deploy without honest information,” Tamihere said.

“As this is now a caretaker government, we need to be careful about the way the information is released and orchestrated.”

Ardern’s late night announcement saw ques outside the Waipareira Testing clinic from 6am. Hundreds of vehicles lined the streets filled with whānau waiting to be tested.

Tamihere said the team at the Waipareira Covid testing would work as long as it takes to test and support whanau through uncertain times.

The Māori Party demand this caretaker Government close the borders and lock it down immediately.

Iwi Check Points are now established because the Government cannot protect our whakapapa.

