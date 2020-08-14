Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

The Government Doesn’t Seem To Realise Business Reality Makes Our Elimination Strategy Untenable

Friday, 14 August 2020, 9:26 am
Opinion: Jeremy Harris

On Tuesday morning I had a very difficult conversation with my staff. With tears in my eyes I told them that due to the likely renewed lockdown there was a good likelihood I would eventually have to let some of them go. These are young people with responsibilities and the same problems we all have, problems that will be exacerbated by losing employment. I worry about what will happen to them. You see, I love my business and the team that works in it, almost as much as I love my family. I view the business as a painting, and the team as fellow artists, that we are working together to create something beautiful. It’s corny I know, but a lot of business people feel this way, it is why we work crazy hours when we probably should just get jobs instead. The really great small business is about more than the bottom line; it’s the place we make new friends, provide for ourselves and our families, and for a lucky few who pick the right job, live out our dreams.

At repeated press conferences I have heard the Prime Minister say that after the reemergence of this virus, that the best thing for business is that the virus is stamped out quickly and we can return to lower levels. I find myself wondering who on earth can possibly be advising her of this?

We have a market economy; our productivity and increases in living standard are driven by a process of creative destruction. The destruction comes from competition, which drives innovation and causes us to use resources more efficiently. The creation comes from investment, expanding capacity and trying new ideas that require capital. With the confirmation from the government that we are going to be hurled into lockdowns every time there are new cases of community transmission the creative part of this process will cease. No business person in their right mind will be investing capital in expanding capacity or new ideas, the creation part, they will instead invest their energy and ideas into trying to use what they have more efficiently or, the destruction part. This process of destruction will go into overdrive as demand craters as well. Unemployment will skyrocket as new jobs dry up and old ones are destroyed.

We don’t expect our public health officials to understand this, it’s not their job, but we do expect our politicians to have some inkling, and to take it into account when making decisions. The scary thing for business is that our current decision makers do not understand this at all. Continuing to chase elimination make no sense given that the future looms as one of continual lockdowns until the country collapses economically via repeated cycles of closure and reopening, while waiting for a vaccine that may never be coming and will not save us when it does. Europe and increasingly America are in the final stages of their epidemics, in a few months’ time their lives will return to normal and their actual recovery will begin. We will be stuck in limbo, closed off from the world and forced to repeatedly thrash our ability to sustain ourselves every time there is a breach of the border, mounting up debt upon debt till we are completely uncredit worthy, with an exodus of talent that makes past brain drains pale in comparison.

Lockdowns are increasing being shown to be unethical globally. Poland, Norway, Denmark, France and other countries have sworn them off as mistakes that cost exponentially more years of life than they save. It is important to remember that GDP and health have a direct causal relationship. If we go into a national depression which this most recent decision makes likely, it will result in millions of years of life lost by all NZers as opposed by the thousands of years of lives that may be lost to the virus. The lives and years lost due to economic decline are not visible as those due to Covid-19; they are the 22 year old who loses his job today and cannot find a new one for a few years, starts to have problems with alcohol, and dies of liver disease at 55, instead of having a healthy family life and living to 75. It is the 45 year old Mum who needs a cancer drug in 10 years’ time that PHARMAC now cannot afford because we are forced into austerity due to trashing our national debt today. And so she dies when she could have had 30 more years with her family. These precious years of life count just as much as those that Covid-19 will take, and will outnumber the virus’ threat at least 100 to 1. By the way that is a government estimate - not mine. Eventually, reality will force us to make the hard decision we should be making now.

To anyone thinking rationally, these facts mean that elimination is now untenable. The young and healthy must be allowed to get on with their lives and to provide for the country.

Bio: Jeremy Harris is a businessman and investor from Auckland, New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Jeremy Harris on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Judith Collins’ Apparent Inability To Read The Public Mood


The basic skill that a successful politician needs is the ability to “read the room” and gauge the public mood. If National Party leader Judith Collins ever possessed that ability, it seems to have deserted her of late. Surely, very, very few of the public would agree with Collins and her deputy Gerry Brownlee when they claim :
(a)that the threat from Covid-19 means that the election due on September 19 must be postponed until November, or sometime next year
(b) that in the middle of the current outbreak the government is obliged to hand over all the relevant decision- making to the top officials in the public service... More>>

 

Government: Plan To Tackle Problem Plastics

Following the success of the phase out of single-use plastic shopping bags, the Government now has plans to phase out more single-use and problem plastics to reduce waste and protect the environment announced Associate Minister for the Environment ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The New Lockdowns, Leadership And Lebanon

As Melbourne has shown, the webs of urban life overlap so extensively that community transmission can be very hard to trace, let alone control. Each of the family members in the South Auckland family at the centre of the current outbreak will have had ... More>>


ALSO:

National: Emma Mellow As Auckland Central Candidate

Tonight the National Party has selected Emma Mellow to stand in the Auckland Central electorate for the 2020 General Election. Emma Mellow replaces retiring MP Nikki Kaye who first won the seat from Labour in 2008. Emma leads a team of communications ... More>>

ALSO:

Travel: Update On New Zealand And The Cook Islands Bubble

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Henry Puna have welcomed the completion of phase one in the establishment of a travel bubble between New Zealand and the Cook Island. More>>

Election 2020: Labour Launch

E ngā mana e ngā reo Ngāti whātua ngā mana whenua o Tāmaki Makaurau, e tika te kōrero Ehara taku toa he toa (taki tahi) he toa (taki tini) No rēira tātou e huihui mai nei, ka ‘Hoake tonu tātou’ Thank you for that welcome. And thank ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Political Twins, And On Labour Extending Its Wage Subsidy Scheme

A quick quiz for the weekend. Which political party currently represented in Parliament issued a press release yesterday that contained these stirring passages: “[We have] long supported a free trade and free movement area between Canada, Australia, New ... More>>

ALSO:

Democracy 2.0: NextElection Partners With Scoop For Exciting Democracy Tech

Joint Press Release: NextElection, Scoop.co.nz, ScoopCitizen NextElection , a technology platform empowering democracy and Government accountability, and Scoop Independent News have partnered to strengthen citizen participation in the 2020 New Zealand General ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19: Poll On Management Approval

New Zealanders’ overall trust in the Ministry of Health and Government to manage the COVID-19 pandemic is at 82%, down from 91% during April. Overall distrust that the Ministry and Government will manage it in ways which best protect themselves More>>

Election 2020: National Releases 2020 Party List

National’s 2020 Party List is a strong mix of experience coming up through our Caucus, and new and exciting talent joining our team from communities across New Zealand, Party President Peter Goodfellow says. “The National Party is incredibly ... More>>

Horizon Research Limited: How Judith Collins Stopped The Bleeding

Horizon Research includes questions on voting from time to time in its surveys – for both forthcoming referenda and general elections. More>>

Your Vote 2020: Bringing Election Coverage To Viewers Across TVNZ Channels And Platforms

As New Zealand gets ready to head to the ballot box this September, 1 NEWS is bringing voters comprehensive coverage and analysis of this year’s General Election. TVNZ’s coverage will draw on the depth of experience held across the 1 NEWS team, says Graeme ... More>>

Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 