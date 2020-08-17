Jacinda’s Decision Is ‘the Right Thing To Do.’

The Māori Party says the Prime Ministers decision to delay the election is the right and honourable thing to do.

Māori Party Co-Leader John Tamihere said Jacinda Ardern was right to postpone the election by four weeks. He said the Māori Party are the only Māori Political voice advocating for our people.

“Had the election been held on September 19, it would not have been an election but an anointment,” Tamihere said.

“The Māori Party supports Jacinda Ardern’s decision and now we can all be part of the team of 5 million against Covid. In Auckland we know what home detention feels like without an ankle bracelet.”

Tamihere said despite the Māori Party not being consulted about the shift from September 19 to October 17, the united Māori voice was heard.

“Our people will remain vigilant and alert to this virus which has been brought into our communities,” he said.

“And our Whānau Ora kaimahi will continue to support vulnerable whānau.”

Tamihere also reinforced the Māori Party call to secure the borders.

“We must protect our whānau first and foremost,” he said.

“To do that, the borders must be secured.”

