Restaurant Association’s ‘Big Mac Subsidy’ Scheme Outrageous

The Taxpayers’ Union is slamming the lobby group for big food for its shameless campaign calling for a taxpayer subsidy on eating out and Big Macs.

Responding the Restaurant Associations’ petition calling for subsidies of $20 per person for meal discounts on Tuesday to Thursday, Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Jordan Williams said:

“This is the most shameless, unprincipled, and disingenuous campaign from big food we’ve seen so far. Every dollar the Government spends right now is borrowed from tomorrow’s generations.”

“At the time when quality of spending matters more than ever, subsidies for big macs and fries is nuts.”

“The UK experience has been an absolute disaster. The truth is that a taxpayer-funded tenner off the bill is not enough to get the hospitality sector moving. What is really needed are much tighter measures at the border to avoid further lockdowns and disruptions that are costing every New Zealand business – not just restaurants.”

“Sadly COVID-19 is bringing out the very worst in selfish pork barrelling. This is why instead of picking politically powerful sectors – and giving special favours to the likes of AJ Hackett Bungy – the Government needs to stick to less distortionary policies like the wage subsidy which are fair to all employers.”

“The difficulty for taxpayers is that once the government capitulates to one sector, every lobby group and special interest will launch their own campaign. This one though is particularly opportunistic.”

