Mental Health Breaches Unacceptable

“News today that Wellington’s mental health inpatient unit Te Whare o Matairangi is in breach of the United Nations Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment is hugely disappointing and points to wide systemic failure in New Zealand’s mental health system,” says ACT’s Deputy Leader and candidate for Wellington Central Brooke van Velden.

“It is deeply concerning that our most vulnerable are not being provided adequate care while at their most vulnerable.

“We can and must do better.

“There is a failure in DHBs being both the purchaser and provider of mental health and addiction services. There needs to be better accountability for services and more emphasis on better outcomes for individuals.

“Good acute mental health and addiction care is largely dependent on the competence and priorities of a particular DHB.

“ACT’s vision is one nation-wide system, Mental Health and Addiction New Zealand, that puts people at the heart of mental health and addiction care to remove post-code lotteries and the fragmented approach to acute mental health care that currently exists in New Zealand.

“We are facing a mental health crisis.

“The Chief Ombsudsman’s call for action to address these issues cannot be ignored.

“ACT has a plan to transform mental health and addiction services based on community and individual need, accountability, and outcomes."

You can read ACT's policy here: https://www.act.org.nz/mental-health

