Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Recycling Confusion Kicked To The Kerb

Wednesday, 26 August 2020, 11:12 am
Press Release: WasteMINZ

Household rubbish and recycling in New Zealand is set for a shake-up after the release of a significant investigation into New Zealand’s kerbside recycling, led by WasteMINZ.

The Standardising kerbside collections in Aotearoa report recommends new standards for rubbish and recycling collections to achieve consistency nationwide.

This approach will reduce household confusion, avoid contamination in recycling, and divert more materials from landfill. Commissioned by the Ministry for the Environment, it is the result of extensive consultation with councils and the recycling industry.

The recommendations broadly call for the standardisation of recyclable materials collected, and for nationwide best practice collection systems.

The report provides a list of materials to standardise the collection for recycling and is the result of a significant piece of work undertaken by WasteMINZ and the resource recovery sector in 2019.

Today the Minister endorsed the recommendation for the sector to adopt a standardised range of materials for collection, and called for further collaboration between central and local government on best practice collection systems.

WasteMINZ CEO Janine Brinsdon says the standardisation of recyclable materials has received broad approval from across the country, however there are a range of views on collection systems.

“These are influenced by local geography, distance to markets and local infrastructure. The recommendations provided in this report recognise these differences, and do not attempt to provide a one-size-fits-all solution to collection systems,” she says.

Included in the list of standardised materials for recycling is plastics 1, 2 and 5, clean and without lids. Tasman District Council has already stopped collecting plastics 3, 4, 6 & 7 based on early research results from this project.

Richard Kirby, Tasman District Council’s Engineering Services Manager, says: “Contamination in recycling costs councils and their contractors a lot of money. Having a standardised set of materials accepted across the country will reduce confusion and produce a better quality of recyclable material,” Richard says. “We also welcome the call for further collaboration on collection systems next year.”

Waste educator Kate Meads agrees that a standardised approach is needed: “I run workshops across the country and having different rules for different councils leads to a lot of ‘wishcycling’. The set of materials recommended in this report will really help, if all councils adopt it.”

The introduction of a mandatory waste data framework, waste minimisation targets, and a national education campaign are included in the recommendations to support the standardisation of domestic kerbside collections.

The Ministry has acted swiftly on the report, announcing today an investment of $36.7m in high-tech recycling plants nationwide and a commitment to standardise and improve the nation’s kerbside collections.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from WasteMINZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Needlessly Secretive Mosque Attacks Inquiry

Can’t recall the author – Oscar Wilde?- but during the Victorian era there was a popular short story about a Mogul emperor who spent years building and re-building a shrine to his dead beloved, only to find that her coffin became an irritating design flaw in the architectural wonder he had created. With a sigh, the emperor ordered the coffin removed from the premises. The process had ended up defeating the original purpose. Much the same seems to have happened with the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque attacks... More>>

 

Alison McCulloch - This Is Not a Democracy

Aren’t we lucky, we’re constantly told, that we live in a democracy, a government by and of and for the people. Except our system of government is none of those things.More>>

ALSO:


Mosque Attack Sentencing: 'You Have Failed Completely' Victim Tells Gunman

Dozens of victims have now recalled the day "the devil" visited their places of worship. More>>

ALSO:

Attorney-General: Court Judgment On Legality Of Health Orders

The High Court has today released its judgment in Borrowdale v Director-General of Health and the Attorney-General. It is a significant judgment in which all the Health Orders issued under the Health Act Alert Level 3 and 4 lockdown that started ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Auckland Level 3 Restrictions To Continue To Sunday Night - Ardern

Covid-19 restrictions will continue at their current level until at least 11.59pm on Sunday night. Masks will also become mandatory on public transport. More>>

ALSO:

Public Service Association: Condemns Internal Affairs Job Cuts

Union members condemn the Department of Internal Affair’s plans to slash jobs in Wellington and Auckland, replacing them with a significantly smaller number of roles in based mostly in Christchurch. The DIA restructure eliminates over a hundred ... More>>

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Covid-19: Security Enhancements For Managed Isolation

Additional security systems, including thermal CCTV that triggers an alarm if returnees break out, will be rolled out to all Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facilities, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Plan To Tackle Problem Plastics

Following the success of the phase out of single-use plastic shopping bags, the Government now has plans to phase out more single-use and problem plastics to reduce waste and protect the environment announced Associate Minister for the Environment ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 