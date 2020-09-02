Labour’s Misinformation Campaign Does Taxpayers A Poor Service

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on both major political parties to be honest and not mislead the public about both their own and their opponents' plans when it comes to public spending and debt.

“Earlier today Grant Robertson repeated his accusation that the National Party plan ‘massive cuts’ of $80 billion from spending on public services and investments like healthcare and the Super Fund,” said Jordan Williams, a Spokesman for the Taxpayers’ Union.

“Planning to spend less than the current government in future years is not ‘cutting back’ and it is dishonest to continue to assert it. Mr Robertson is guilty of exactly what Stephen Joyce did in relation to future fiscal envelopes of tomorrow’s spending.”

“The eye watering spending figures we have seen since the outbreak of COVID-19 are hard enough to follow as it is. This sort of muddying the waters does taxpayers, and the voting public, a poor service.”

“Growing spending at a slower rate is not ‘cutting back’. Mr Robertson should stop seeding confusion.”

“Ironically, these sorts of fake news claims are what an independent office of fiscal responsibility was supposed to prevent. But despite adopting the Taxpayers’ Union and Green Party policy Labour has failed to deliver it.”

