Hutt South Electorate Office Deal A Rort On Taxpayers

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the cozy deal between list MP Ginny Anderson, the Labour Party, and the NZ Professional Firefighters Union as a ‘rort on taxpayers’ and is calling for the money to be paid back.

Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director, Jordan Williams, said:

“This sort of union backhander is the sort of thing we’d expect to see in the corrupt unions of Australia, not New Zealand where we expect these things to be disclosed. It sticks to high heaven.”

“Taxpayer funding for offices is meant to cover the costs of being an MP and servicing constituents. Here, Ginny Anderson has abused that trust to line the pockets of her political party.”

“This appears to be an MP using her position, to turn a profit for private interests.”

“With the discounted rent having not been disclosed as a political donations, the Electoral Commission will need to refer this to the Police for an investigation.”

“This whole situation stinks to high heaven and should see the Electoral Commission refer it to the Police. We applaud the whistle-blower in the Labour Party who has allowed light to be shone on this arrangement.”

