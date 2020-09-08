Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Election Day Exams Restrict Voting Accessibility

Tuesday, 8 September 2020, 2:45 pm
Press Release: NZUSA

The scheduling of exams at the University of Otago on Election Day comes as a huge blow to voting accessibility for tertiary students. While New Zealand employers are required to give their employees time off to cast a vote, students have been afforded no such protection from their study obligations and exam preparations.

“Tertiary students have one of the lowest turnouts of voters in General Elections, and making voting more accessible is critical to improving democratic participation” says NZUSA Vice President Sam Smith.

“While we acknowledge the constraints that COVID-19 is placing on tertiary education providers around exam timetables, providers should be partnering with student representatives to support electoral engagement amongst their students.”

“It is pleasing to see that the University of Otago and OUSA have already taken steps to mitigate the issue by upscaling communication with affected students and the wider student body around accessible options for voting. This includes details about the multiple voting booths and advanced voting options on campus.”

Other tertiary providers around Aotearoa should learn from the University of Otago’s mistake and ensure that their exams do not fall on Election Day, in order to protect and promote the integrity and accessibility of our democracy for all voters.

NZUSA - New Zealand Union of Students' Associations

We stand for opportunity, for all.

NZUSA is the New Zealand Union of Students' Associations, the national body that represents New Zealand's students' associations and the interests of New Zealand's 400,000 students at universities, polytechnics and in trades training.

We conduct original research, advocate to Government and through the media, and support New Zealand's students' associations to be more effective on behalf of their members. We advocate alongside Te Mana Akonga – The National Māori Students' Association, and Tertiary Women New Zealand – The NZUSA Women's Caucus.

Since 1929, we've believed in a society rich in opportunity, where anyone from anywhere can become any thing. We support accessible, affordable quality public tertiary education.

