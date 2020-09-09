Taxpayers’ Union Welcomes Judith Collin’s Endorsement Of Labour Day Replacement
Wednesday, 9 September 2020, 10:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The Taxpayers’
Union is welcoming Judith Collin’s
support for abolishing the outdated Labour Day in favour of
Matariki.
Spokesman Jordan Williams says,
“An additional public holiday is a blatant tax on
employers, who will be forced to pay workers for another day
off. Labour Day is an historical hangover that no longer has
relevance to modern day New Zealand - Ms Collin’s is right
to want kill two birds with one stone..”
“Labour
Day is an obsolete hangover from international Marxism. It
was originally coined “International Workers’ Day” and
began its spread after a resolution by the Marxist
International Socialist Congress in Paris, 1889. Matariki is
a much better fit with
2020.”
© Scoop Media
