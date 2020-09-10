Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Chief Human Rights Commissioner To Sign CAB Petition Against Digital Exclusion

Thursday, 10 September 2020, 6:23 am
Press Release: Citizens Advice Bureau

Chief Human Rights Commissioner to sign CAB petition against digital exclusion; Election candidates urged to commit to change

Today, the Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) launches a campaign urging party candidates in the upcoming election to commit to ensuring that government services are accessible to all, not just for those who can engage online.

Chief Human Rights Commissioner, Paul Hunt is showing his support by signing CAB’s petition – ‘Leave no-one behind: Campaign to address digital exclusion’ at the Wellington CAB office at 10am today.

Election candidates are also being contacted to lay out the serious exclusion vulnerable members of our society are facing from digital exclusion. CAB is seeking candidates’ commitment to address this by offering genuine choice in the ways people can interact with government agencies.

CAB released a Report ‘Face to Face with Digital Exclusion’ in February this year providing evidence of the digital exclusion caused by government’s approach to digital services.

“We are seeing already-vulnerable people made even more vulnerable because of government driving people to engage with them online,” says CAB’s Chief Executive, Kerry Dalton.

“This is avoidable harm being caused by the digital-only or digital-first approach which has been embraced by government agencies. This is unacceptable.”

Chief Human Rights Commissioner, Paul Hunt says “Access to government services is a human right. The government has a legal obligation in its provision of public services to ensure that it does not exclude people from the services, rights and entitlements they are trying to access.”

Ms Dalton says the report showed that for those who experience digital services as a barrier, the emphasis on ‘doing things online’ leaves them feeling frustrated, isolated and excluded from full participation in society.

"Interacting with government services is often about accessing rights and entitlements and it’s important that there aren’t any barriers in the way. There needs to be genuine choice for people about how they can interact - whether online, face-to-face, through others or by phone. It is getting harder to access human support from government agencies, but people’s needs for face-to-face services are as real as ever," says Ms Dalton.

“It is critical that as a country we don’t allow the digital transformation of public services to further entrench disadvantage and vulnerability. We are asking for candidates in this year’s election to pledge themselves to correcting the current approach of government agencies and to support measures to address digital exclusion by ensuring choice for people,” says Ms Dalton.

“With many government agencies withdrawing from being physically present and accessible in communities, as well as ceasing toprovideprintedforms and resources, the CAB is beingheavilyrelied onto be there for people. Government agencies actively refer people to the CAB for helpto access information and services, to fill in forms, and to get paper copies of resources. As part of our campaign, we are seeking funding to cover this cost shifting,” says Ms Dalton.

Ms Dalton says ensuring equality of access to public services is a human rights issue and CAB has sent a letter to election candidatesasking them topledge their commitment to the following:

1. Leave no-one behind:

Ensure that steps are taken to address digital exclusion and that no-one is left behind or left out because they can't or don't wish to engage online.

2. Public services accessible to all:

Implement accessibility and inclusion standards for the delivery of public services that include offline channels as part of the proactive design of government service delivery.

3. CAB compensated for cost-shifting:

Ensure that the Citizens Advice Bureau is properly funded to meet the demands and cost-shifting that has resulted from government services going online.

The CAB has also launched its petition on ActionStation on this issue (paper copies are also available at CABs).

Gordon Campbell: On Saving Small Firms, And Disowning Peter Thiel

According to Business NZ, over 97% of New Zealand firms employ only 20 or fewer staff. One of the political myths about such firms is that they’re forever groaning under the yoke of excessive regulation, with the dead weight of compliance all but snuffing out the spirit of enterprise. A myth, right? And not only because New Zealand is regularly rated as the easiest place in the world to do business. In Australia, there any number of compliance requirements – from payroll taxes to GST exemptions – not faced by business here... More>>

 

Labour: New Tax For Those Earning Over $180,000

Grant Robertson Finance Spokesperson Stuart Nash Revenue Spokesperson No income tax changes for 98% of Kiwis A new top rate of 39%, but only on income earned above $180,000 No new taxes or any further increases to income tax next term Extra revenue ... More>>

Government: Labour To Make Matariki A Public Holiday

The Labour Party is backing New Zealanders’ calls for Matariki to become New Zealand’s 12th public holiday. More>>

Winston Peters: Foreign Minister Marks Passing Of Dr Joe Williams

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has noted with sadness the passing of Dr Joe Williams due to COVID-19. “Dr Williams, a former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, contributed very significantly to his two home countries through a lifetime ... More>>

National: Investing In The First 1000 Days

Recognising that the first one thousand days of a child’s life is the most critical period in their development, National has committed to a raft of parent-and-child focused plans in its First 1000 Days policy, announced by National Party Leader Judith Collins and Social Investment Spokesperson Louise Upston... More>>

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

New Zealand Initiative: Kiwis Don’t Know Basic Civics, New Survey Says

Almost a third of Kiwi voters do not know which political parties are in Parliament and less than half understand how a party can get there, according to a new study. With elections just around the corner, new research by The New Zealand initiative ... More>>

Election Promises: Labour Small Business Plan To Keep New Zealand Moving

Small businesses are at the centre of Labour’s plan for economic recovery with a raft of further measures to support SMEs to respond, recover and rebuild from the global impact of COVID-19. “We took decisive action to cushion the blow of the ... More>>

Cannabis: Survey Shows Cannabis Referendum Too Close To Call

With the General Election only weeks away, an independent survey of 1,300 Kiwis shows the referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis is on a knife-edge. When asked to make a choice between supporting or opposing the Cannabis Legalisation More>>

Covid-19: 'Level 2.5' For Auckland Comes With Specific Instructions

Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, but with different restrictions to the rest of New Zealand. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

