Support For Farmers On Suicide Prevention Day

“The reality of farmer suicides and mental illness in rural New Zealand is something we should confront head on this World Suicide Prevention Day,” says Ruawai dairy farmer and ACT's Rural Spokesperson Mark Cameron.

“Farmers have never had it so tough and mental illness in rural New Zealand is at an all-time high. I have sadly buried many friends from the rural community who didn’t get the help and support they needed.

“Our farmers feel under pressure, whether it’s compliance and increased regulation, or the everyday stresses they face like major weather events, or animosity from some people in the public.

“There hasn’t been enough recognition of the environmental work that farmers do and the importance of food production. Farmers kept the New Zealand economy going through lockdown.

“Farmers all too often lack the necessary help, conversations and support they need in their rural communities, sadly this is a growing reality.

“ACT has a plan to rebuild our mental health system, which will mean all New Zealanders can access the services they need, regardless of where they live.

“We would take the $2 billion already spent on mental health and addiction services and create Mental Health and Addiction New Zealand (MHANZ).

“MHANZ would develop expertise in evaluating where the money is going and what services work based on evidence and data. It would issue clear and certain contracts to service providers while evaluating the outcomes and quality of care.

“This would mean that rural communities would have access to the kinds of services that best suit the people who live there.

“We often hear the message ‘be kind’ in New Zealand. So let’s start by having an honest conversation about mental health and stop tightening the ratchet on rural New Zealand and ease the burden for our farmers.”

