Animal Welfare Heavy Weight Calls For A Ban On Live Export

In an interview with RNZ Checkpoint yesterday, Dr John Hellstrom ONZM described his first-hand experience seeing New Zealand cattle suffer overseas which, in his view, meant a ban on live export is necessary.

Dr Hellstrom was formerly Chair of the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee (NAWAC), and once served as Chief Veterinary Officer to the Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries. Most recently he played a role on the winter grazing task force.

SAFE Campaign Manager Marianne Macdonald says his comments carry significant weight.

"For someone with Dr Hellstrom’s mana and credentials to make such a statement is a big deal," says Macdonald. "He makes a persuasive case to ban live export."

The Ministry for Primary Industries has been reviewing the live export trade since June last year. The export of live cows is currently suspended following the capsizing of Gulf Livestock 1 last week, which was carrying 5,867 cows to China.

Yesterday Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor told NZ Herald he’s concerned the conditions on livestock vessels aren’t up to the standards that he’s been led to believe.

"MPI’s live export review has dragged on for over a year. We’re seriously concerned the Agriculture Minister is still unaware of the realities on livestock vessels," says Macdonald.

"We know that animals suffer on livestock vessels. The voyage reports on MPI’s website even lists deaths attributed to heat stress."

"As Dr Hellstrom has rightly pointed out though, it’s how these animals suffer in their destination country that’s of most concern, and why we must ban live exports."

SAFE is New Zealand’s leading animal rights organisation.

We're creating a future that ensures the rights of animals are respected. Our core work empowers society to make kinder choices for ourselves, animals and our planet.

Notes for editors:

- Dr John Hellstrom told RNZ Checkpoint yesterday, "I have seen a lot of our cattle in different countries around the world and I have to say none of them have been in conditions as they would have been back in New Zealand and some have been in very poor conditions."

- Footage of a live export ship loading cows at PrimePort Timaru.

- The live export of cattle, sheep, goats and deer for slaughter was banned in 2003. However, it is still legal to export these animals for breeding purposes.

- Animals exported for breeding purposes and their young will eventually be slaughtered, potentially by means too cruel to be legal in New Zealand.SAFE supports Dr John Hellstrom’s call for a ban on live export

- The Government has been reviewing the live-export trade since June 2019. Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor has expressed his preference for a conditional ban on cattle exports.

