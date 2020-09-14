Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Litigious Lunacy By Offenders Must Be Stopped

Monday, 14 September 2020, 11:04 am
Press Release: Sensible Sentencing Trust

Sensible Sentencing Trust say William Bell needs to serve his time and stop making a mockery of the Justice system. 

National Spokesperson Jess McVicar says the continual litigations by serious violent offenders against Corrections are an indication that accountability and remorse no longer exist under the current social justice movement.

“William Bell is a dangerous violent man, he remorselessly took innocent lives and caused serious harm that a surviving victim will never entirely recover from. He needs to serve his time and obey the rules. He has been given opportunities to further his education and actually do something decent by Corrections and he is now packing a tantrum like a child because he broke the rules.” 

Jess says changes need to made to the law to stop these continuous litigations. “The ongoing cases against Corrections from serious violent offenders are a huge waste of taxpayer’s money and Corrections time defending themselves against them. It will not reduce the offenders time in prison; all it is doing is minimising the serious effects their crimes had on their victims and sends the message that once again they believe they are more important than the victims. Their rights override the very few victims have! 

“We can thank Kelvin Davis and Andrew Little for our prisoners acting so spoilt! They are not at all concerned about the money they are taking from the taxpayers - these cases are very costly, or the emotional trauma their litigations may have on their victims. The prisoners are doing this because they can – the law and our over the top PC Justice leaders allow them to! Do the crime, do the time – accountability and consequences!"

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/crime/300099423/rsa-murderer-william-bell-takes-action-against-corrections-after-losing-kitchen-job-amid-hostage-allegation

