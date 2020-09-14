Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Customs Arrests Malaysian Tobacco Smuggling Syndicate

Monday, 14 September 2020, 3:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Customs Service

Three Malaysian nationals are scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court this afternoon after Customs arrested them this morning for trying to smuggle millions of cigarettes into New Zealand.

The men, all aged in their thirties, face joint charges for defrauding the revenue of Customs, and for participating in an organised criminal group.

The maximum penalty for defrauding the revenue of Customs is five years’ imprisonment, and the maximum penalty for participating in an organised criminal group is 10 years’ imprisonment.

Around 30 Customs staff, with the assistance of NZ Police, executed search warrants this morning at three residential addresses in the Auckland suburbs of Mount Roskill, Flat Bush and Albany, resulting in the three arrests. Approximately $20,000 cash and a quantity of cigarettes were also seized.

In mid-July 2020, Customs intercepted 2.2 million cigarettes that had been exported from Malaysia and declared as 175 roof extension units. This was at the time Customs’ largest tobacco seizure in a single shipment, in an attempt to evade payment of $2.72 million in duty and GST. The sole director of a ‘shell’ company linked to the shipment was arrested at the end of July.

Customs Investigations Manager Bruce Berry says the three individuals arrested today are believed to be linked to a Malaysian-organised criminal syndicate operating in New Zealand.

“In recent years, Customs has conducted a number of investigations involving Malaysian syndicates, which show that members are often sent to New Zealand to smuggle and distribute the commodities.

“These syndicates often use a shell or inactive company to try to give the appearance of legitimate operations, and we believe this case is no different. We are not ruling out further charges,” he says.

Customs has seized three Malaysian cigarette shipments in Auckland within a duration of six weeks.

A second shipment of 2.39 million smuggled cigarettes was intercepted in early-August, hidden inside construction materials to evade payment of $2.95 million in duty and GST. A third shipment of 2.31 million cigarettes, concealed in a similar way to evade payment of $2.85 million in duty and GST, was intercepted in late-August.

“In the past, Customs has largely seen Chinese-branded cigarettes exported from China. The Malaysian-exported cigarettes have been a game-changer in terms of the distinctive packaging, sophistication of concealment, and the significant volumes per shipment. This is something that our partners in Australia have been seeing for some time – it’s all driven by greed and profit,” he adds.

If you have suspicions about someone involved in illicit cigarette smuggling, call 0800 4 CUSTOMS (0800 428 786) in confidence, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Customs Service on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Campaign Politicking

The microdoses of policy that get released on the campaign trail are not meant to be ego-shattering psychedelic events that transform our concepts of political reality. They’re meant to merely tickle the pleasure and pain lobes. Thus it was with the Labour tax policy announcement a few days ago. Soak the rich, but only the top two per cent and then only just a little bit. Relax, the wealthy are not going to be carted off in tumbrils anytime soon. However, if you are earning over $180 000 a year then first of all –congratulations! But yes Labour does aim on bringing back the old 39 cents in the dollar top tax rate that it introduced back in 1999 and which as far as I can recall, did not destroy capitalism as we know it. Business boomed in fact, regardless... More>>

 

PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Takiri mai te ata, ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea, tihei mauriora! Tātou katoa ngā iwi o Aotearoa, tēnā koutou! Tēnā tātou e whakanuia ana i te wiki nei, te wiki o te reo Māori Greeting to you all from Otepoti, Dunedin. This week is the Māori ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: $297m Fund To Support Sustainable Food And Farming

The Green Party has released its Farming for the Future Plan, including a $297m fund to support farmers and growers to transition to climate-friendly practices. The plan will: · Improve how we look after our land and water, with a levy on the ... More>>

ALSO:

Labour: 100% Renewable Electricity Generation By 2030

Labour will bring forward the target of 100 percent renewable electricity generation five years to 2030 with a review at the 2025 emissions budget $70m to accelerate a potential dry year storage solution, such as pumped hydro at Lake Onslow Accelerate ... More>>

ALSO:



National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Police: Numerous Arrests Following Investigation Into Historical Offending At Auckland School

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police: Police have made six arrests as part of an operation investigating historical offending at Dilworth School. Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch have been investigating since a complaint ... More>>

ALSO:

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Initiative: Kiwis Don’t Know Basic Civics, New Survey Says

Almost a third of Kiwi voters do not know which political parties are in Parliament and less than half understand how a party can get there, according to a new study. With elections just around the corner, new research by The New Zealand initiative ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 