Jami-Lee Ross Steers Advance NZ Campaign As List-only Candidate

Jami-Lee Ross has announced he will only be contesting the 2020 Election as a list candidate for the Advance NZ Party, following a decade as the MP for Botany.

“It is an emotional decision to step back from where it all began as a local representative, but this isn’t good-bye.

“Advance NZ is gaining great momentum, and I have taken on the role of steering our campaign’s strategic direction.

“I could not do justice to our 60 candidates, our 7,000 members, and the thousands of volunteers, while also properly running in the three-way contest here on the ground.

“Billy Te Kahika is on track to win the Te Tai Tokerau seat which will see Advance NZ crossing the one seat threshold.

“The growth in membership, fundraising, social media reach, and volunteers on the ground is showing that Advance NZ is tapping in to growing voter dissatisfaction with the current main parties.

“Billy’s energy and connection with voters, combined with my experience in Parliament, will see Advance NZ be competitive on October 17.

“We will be fielding a list of over 60 candidates across the country.

“This wasn’t the decision I expected to be making three years ago, but I’m focussed on the future, not the past.

“Botany and East Auckland is my home where I have grown up personally and professionally.

“Over 16 years, both in local government and in Parliament, I am proud of the local wins and achievements on the ground in Botany.

“I have spent that time fighting for new community buildings, protecting local assets, seeing the entirely new Ormiston Town Centre growth, and of course helping constituents one on one.

"Half of my electorate didn’t exist when I started out as a Manukau City Councillor and I’m proud to have played a role in the growth of Botany.

“As much as I love being a local MP, my efforts in this election are best served taking a new party in to Parliament.

“I will forever be thankful to the Botany and Howick communities for the privilege of being their representative.”

Mr Ross served on the Manukau City Council between 2004 and 2010, the Auckland Council between 2010 and 2011, and then won the Botany By-Election in 2011.

He also successfully campaign managed local government teams in five past elections.

