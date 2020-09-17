Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Green Party And TOP Commit To Introducing Rent Caps

Thursday, 17 September 2020, 5:40 pm
Press Release: Renters United

The Green Party and The Opportunities Party (TOP) made commitments to introduce rent caps, speaking at an election forum in Central Wellington last night.

At the Enough For All election forum, organised by ActionStation, Child Poverty Action Group and others, renter Zoe shared her experiences of struggling to afford to live in an 8-bedroom rental property in Central Wellington. While Zoe’s flat was leaking and mouldy, their rent continued to climb.

“While these problems went on, the property manager hiked our rent year after year… In February of this year, we were told our rent would be put up by $200 per week again to $2000 a week. This would have been a 25% increase in 2 and a half years… Over that same period my income, and that of my flat mates, had barely gone up.”

Zoe and her flat mates took a number of measures to make their rental payments every week. “We ended up having 11 flat mates to make the rent affordable... I remember we sometimes needed to cover for other flat mates, but we always paid the landlord on time.”

Zoe questioned how renters would survive if rents continued to rise rising faster than incomes. “Renters will fall into poverty… The idea of renters thriving or saving for home ownership feels like an impossible dream.”

Zoe asked politicians whether they would introduce rent caps. “It’s widely known that New Zealand needs to build more houses, but that will take time… Until rental housing supply catches up with demand, does your party support introducing rent caps to limit the amount by which landlords can raise rent?

The Green Party and TOP answered yes. Ricardo Menendez March of the Green Party said, “Yes, the Green Party supports to legislate to ensure secure and affordable longer term rental accommodation… We need to make sure landlords are not ripping us off in the middle of a housing crisis.”

Geoff Simmons from TOP said, “Yes. … to solve this problem we need to hold house prices and rents stable for another generation to allow our incomes to catch up… It is going to take lots of different actions to do that.”

Nicola Willis of the National Party, Andrew Little from the Labour Party and Taylor Arneil from NZ First all answered ‘no’ to rent caps.

Nicola Willis said, “We have to increase the supply of housing, that’s why we’re committing to repealing and replacing the Resource Management Act… We believe that that kind of systemic reform gets to the nub of our housing issue, which comes down to ‘not enough houses to keep up with demand’.”

Renters United spokesperson Anna Mooney reflected, “It’s unfortunate that National, Labour and NZ First are offering no solutions to runaway rents other than increasing supply. That will take decades, while renters fall deeper into hardship.

"We are glad to see the Greens and TOP committing to this action that renters need.

“Renters United wants to see rent caps in which landlords cannot raise rent by more than inflation. This is the only way to stop rents from becoming more unaffordable,” said Mooney.

Renters United have launched a Fair Rent Now! campaign, calling on current and future Members of Parliament to act on runaway rents. More details here: www.rentersunited.org.nz/fair-rent.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Renters United on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Tourism’s Endless Sense Of Grievance

Sad that a once in a century pandemic should have come along before the government had a clearly thought out plan for rescuing all the firms and saving all the jobs in the tourism sector. Sad that the government now looks like it was making up the criteria for support as it went along. But guess what? To some extent, they were. Possibly because in the modern era, a pandemic had never before caused international travel to evaporate almost overnight... More>>

 

PREFU: Economy Doing Better Than Forecast

The Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update released today shows that the near-term economic recovery has been stronger than the Treasury and many economists predicted at the May Budget, as the economy bounced back strongly out of lockdown... More>>

ALSO:


PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Takiri mai te ata, ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea, tihei mauriora! Tātou katoa ngā iwi o Aotearoa, tēnā koutou! Tēnā tātou e whakanuia ana i te wiki nei, te wiki o te reo Māori Greeting to you all from Otepoti, Dunedin. This week is the Māori ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: $297m Fund To Support Sustainable Food And Farming

The Green Party has released its Farming for the Future Plan, including a $297m fund to support farmers and growers to transition to climate-friendly practices. The plan will: · Improve how we look after our land and water, with a levy on the ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Party List

New Zealand First has a proven twenty-seven-year history of bringing balance and common sense to our government. Amid the continued setbacks of COVID-19 restrictions, New Zealand First has once again sustained its profile by selecting a strong team ... More>>

Election: Arriving Travellers In Isolation To Be Able To Vote By Telephone

Up to 5,000 people in managed isolation or quarantine will be able to vote by telephone in the general election and referendums after an amendment to electoral regulations last week. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the Electoral Commission sought ... More>>

National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

Police: Numerous Arrests Following Investigation Into Historical Offending At Auckland School

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police: Police have made six arrests as part of an operation investigating historical offending at Dilworth School. Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch have been investigating since a complaint ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 