Wealth Tax Demand: Only Jacinda Ardern Can Rule It Out

Thursday, 24 September 2020, 5:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Responding to Green Party MP Julie-Anne Genter's statement that her Party's wealth tax policy is a "bottom line" for a Labour-Greens Government, New Zealand Taxpayers' Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says:

"This confirms what we all expected: instead of GE, climate change, or mining, the Greens' make-or-break is a nasty tax on Kiwi families' nest-eggs.”

“Jacinda Ardern needs to look down the barrel of the camera and rule out a wealth tax, no ifs, buts, or maybes. Only by staking her leadership on there being no wealth tax – as she did for a capital gains tax – can we voters have any confidence in Labour’s assurances."

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

