Winners Of The Cruelty Free NZ Awards 2020 Announced

The first-ever winners of the Cruelty Free NZ Awards have been announced with cruelty-free brands Kester Black, the Bonbon Factory and Aleph Beauty receiving first, second and third place.

This new annual awards programme has been set up by the New Zealand Anti-Vivisection Society (NZAVS) to help promote genuinely cruelty-free products and brands and support the community to make kinder shopping decisions.

NZAVS invited their supporters and the wider public to vote for their favourite brand featured in their Cruelty Free Guide – an online resource that can be used to find out what products and brands are 100% free from animal testing and are available to purchase in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

“Our Cruelty Free NZ Awards are the perfect way to give companies that are 100% free from animal testing the public recognition that they deserve. We also hope that they act as another reminder for Kiwis to make sure that the products they are purchasing are not tested on animals,” said Tara Jackson, NZAVS Executive Director.

"More and more brands around the globe are moving away from the cruelty of animal testing. This is no accident. It is a direct result of people around the world voting with their wallets and showing that there is a demand for cruelty-free products," added Jackson.

"It's Important that we keep up this momentum and keep paving the way for a cruelty-free Aotearoa. One of the best ways we can do that is by shining a light on the genuinely cruelty-free companies that are actively ensuring that their products will never be tested on animals," added Jackson.

The award winners are thrilled to have received the awards.

“It’s an incredible honour to win the first-ever Cruelty Free NZ awards. My nature-filled upbringing in New Zealand was how I first established my ethical values so to have this recognised by a National award is incredibly heart-warming,” said Anna Ross, Director of Kester Black (first-place winner of the Cruelty Free NZ Awards 2020).

"At the Bonbon Factory, we are proud to handcraft vegan and cruelty-free bath and body products right here in New Zealand to brighten people’s days! We are so thrilled and delighted to have won such an amazing award. From our hearts, we thank everyone who has voted and supported us!” said Stephanie Peacocke, Founder of the Bonbon Factory (second place winner).

“As a young company, we are absolutely blown away by the support and love we have received from our loyal customers. It goes to show that people are becoming more conscious and demanding more from their favourite brands. This is just the beginning for cruelty-free and vegan beauty," stated Emma Peters, Founder of Aleph Beauty (third place winner).

NZAVS is asking the public to help protect animals from cruel and unreliable tests by pledging to be cruelty-free: https://nzavs.org.nz/cruelty-free-pledge

