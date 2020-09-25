Daylight Saving Time Starts This Sunday

New Zealand springs forward this weekend as Daylight Saving time begins.

Clocks will go forward by one hour at 2am on Sunday 27 September. Daylight saving time will continue until Sunday 4 April 2020, when clocks will go back by one hour to NZ Standard Time.

During the Daylight Saving months we are on ‘New Zealand daylight time’, which is one hour ahead of New Zealand standard time.

Most New Zealanders should experience a seamless transition, with modern electronic devices adjusting automatically. However, older devices may need to be adjusted manually.

While adjusting clocks and devices, it is a good time to check emergency plans, survival kits and smoke alarms.

Background History

New Zealand officially set a national standard time — called New Zealand Mean Time — at 11hours and 30 minutes ahead of Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

Daylight saving was introduced in 1927, however the dates and times were changed several times over the following years.

During the mid-1940s, daylight saving time was discontinued and New Zealand Standard Time was imposed year-round. This lasted until 1974 when Daylight saving was trialled again, and then officially introduced in 1975.

In 2007 Parliament officially extended Daylight Saving by three weeks from the last Sunday of September to the first Sunday of April.

Further information on daylight saving time see the New Zealand Government website.

Fun fact: The Chatham Islands observes Chatham Island Standard Time, which is 45 minutes ahead for New Zealand Standard Time. During the Daylight Saving period Chatham Islands time moves forward one hour like the rest of New Zealand. This is known as Chatham Island Daylight Time. Chatham Islanders should put their clocks forward on Sunday at 2.45am.

