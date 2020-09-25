One Small Step To Devolution

Whānau Ora CEO & Māori Party Co-Leader John Tamihere says a new collaborative contract with Oranga Tamariki, Te Puni Kokiri, ACC, and Whānau Ora is a first and positive step towards devolution of services to Māori by Māori for Māori.

It also showed how Government and Māori organisations can come together to achieve beneficial targeted outcomes for Māori.

The $42 million programme is being funded by ACC – who has an annual operating budget of $20 billion, Oranga Tamariki that receives $1.13 billion a year and Te Puni Kokiri who disperses $375 million yearly.

Oranga Tamariki Minister Tracey Martin, Whānau Ora Minister Peeni Henare, ACC Associate Minister Willie Jackson and Tamihere gathered at Papakura marae today to announce a devolution of service to Māori by investing in Whānau Ora.

Tamihere said today’s agreement was the first step towards the Mokopuna Māori agency, announced by the Māori Party a fortnight ago.

“This is the first step in taking responsibility for our own welfare and challenges,” Tamihere said.

“We have started that with today’s announcement. It is a great outcome and this would never have happened without Minister Tracy Martin pushing this supported by Whānau Ora Minister Peeni Henare and Associate ACC and Employment Minister Willie Jackson.”

Tamihere said all three ministries want improved outcomes for Māori and the present system was not working.

“Today’s investment is a Whānau Ora Māori led solution,” Tamihere said.

