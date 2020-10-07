Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Public Debate: National, Labour, Greens, ACT, TOP To Debate Doughnut Economics Policies For NZ

Wednesday, 7 October 2020, 10:05 am
Press Release: Doughnut Economics

Friday Oct 9 event introduced by Kate Raworth, author of Doughnut Economics

 Auckland Central candidates Helen White (Labour) and Chlöe Swarbrick (Greens) join Dan Bidois (National), Felix Poole (ACT) and Shai Navot (TOP) to debate their party’s respective policies for sustainable economic progress at a public meeting on October 9 at Freemans Bay Community Hall. The National Party has promised a candidate that is to be confirmed.

Facilitated by Doughnut Economics Advocates New Zealand (DEANZ) and introduced by Kate Raworth, renowned author of Doughnut Economics: seven ways to think like a 21st century economist, the Doughnut Economics Election 2020 Policy Debate will discuss New Zealand’s potential to be the first country to implement a Doughnut Economics framework.

What: Doughnut Economics Election 2020 Policy Debate

When: 7pm - 8.30pm Friday Oct 9, 2020

Where: Freemans Bay Community Hall, 52 Hepburn Street, Ponsonby, Auckland

Facebook live streaming: Doughnut Economics Advocacy Representatives

Speakers:

· Kate Raworth – Oxford University (by Zoom)

· Helen White - Labour Auckland Central Candidate

· Chlöe Swarbrick – Greens Auckland Central Candidate

· Dan Bidois – National Party Member for Northcote

· Felix Poole - ACT

· Shai Navot - TOP

· James Watson - Doughnut Economics New Zealand

Hosted by Paul Gilberd, Community Finance New Zealand

Entry: Free, limited capacity. Register via the Doughnut Economics Advocates New Zealand MeetUp page.

Doughnut Economics is a new economic framework to ensure no one falls short on life’s essentials such as food, housing, healthcare and political voice, while ensuring that collectively we do not overshoot our pressure on Earth’s systems such as a stable climate, fertile soils, and a protective ozone layer.

The Doughnut Economics Election 2020 Policy Debate recognises the pivotal role our elected representatives play in responding to these fundamental issues.

Facilitator James Watson, founder and managing director of Doughnut Economics Advocates New Zealand, says as New Zealand and the rest of the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, new thinking is needed.

“Amsterdam has signed up to implement city-wide policies based on a Doughnut Economics model,” says James. “Our vision is that New Zealand will be the first country to adopt Doughnut Economics.

“The doughnut is a perfect metaphor for a new way of thinking about our economic system,” says James. “The centre of a doughnut is empty. If people lack what they need to live with dignity, they fall into the hole in the middle of the doughnut. Life is not worthwhile there.

“Outside the doughnut is also empty. If we keep following growth economics, trying to expand the size of the doughnut, drawing too heavily on what the planet has to give, life will not be worthwhile here either. We need to learn to live in the sweet spot where we have sufficiency, but we don’t take too much.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Doughnut Economics on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Debate, And Beyond

It really hasn’t been a good week for Judith Collins to be wheeling out her Little Me impression of Donald Trump, yet the similarities have been striking. There’s been (a) the need to project an image of strength above all else (b) the interruption laden, mockery-laced debating style (c) the making of policy on the hoof (d) the tendency for the rest of the National “team” to learn about new policy after Collins has announced it (e) the lip service to Covid safety precautions amid passionate declarations about the overwhelming need to re-open the economy… And last but not least (f) the repeated, unlikely expressions of religiosity. Unlikely because Trump and Collins had spent most of their lives without ever seeming beforehand to be the natural champions of the religious right... More>>

 

Cannabis Referendum: Narrow Support For Legalisation In Latest Poll

Cannabis advocates say a new survey shows the drug could be on track to become legal in the referendum, but a narrow margin makes the outcome uncertain. More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland Will Move To Level 1 This Week

Jacinda Ardern says all signs point to the Auckland cluster being under control but warns that people need to remain vigilant. More>>

ALSO:

Labour: Faster, Cheaper Planning Laws Will Protect Environment

Labour is committed to delivering better outcomes for our natural and urban environments, and so will repeal and replace the Resource Management Act.
Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said Labour’s changes will remove complexity and inconsistency, improve environmental outcomes, and reduce costs for all involved.... More>>

ALSO:

Election: Advance Voting Starts October 3rd

Voters will head to the polls on Saturday when nearly 450 advance voting places open their doors for this year’s election and referendums. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the popularity of advance voting has been rising steadily – ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 