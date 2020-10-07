Māori Voice Is Loud And Clear – Split Your Vote

Māori have sent a clear message to Labour – form a working coalition government with the Māori Party.

Four of the seven Māori electorates polled to date by Māori TV support a Labour-Māori Party deal.

Even in electorates where Labour has overwhelming numbers, the majority have a preference for a Māori Party coalition.

The only way that can happen is for the Māori voters in the seven Māori electorates to give their candidate vote to the Māori Party candidate.

“Majorities in Te Tai Tokerau, Te Tai Haurauru, Ikaroa Rawhiti and Waiariki want the Māori Party and Labour to make a deal,” Māori Party Co-Leader John Tamihere said.

“They want an authentic Māori voice back in Parliament and they want that Māori voice to keep the government honest.

“Our people must use their vote for MMP – More Māori in Parliament. All the Labour candidates are placed high on the list and will get back in automatically.”

Tamihere said he was proud his fellow Māori Party candidates who have put them and their whānau in the public arena.

“Our candidates come from a wide and varied range of backgrounds and all have put in the mahi for our people,” Tamihere said.

“Each has done an outstanding job for their communities and they will bring experience and energy to Parliament.”

