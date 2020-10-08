Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Growing Evidence For New Zealand To Adopt Swedish Strategy

Thursday, 8 October 2020, 4:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Whoever wins the coming election should look to Sweden for leadership on the economic response to COVID-19, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “While Sweden’s forecast drop in GDP isn’t as severe as New Zealand’s, the country’s leadership has swung into action, phasing in a combination of permanent and temporary income tax cuts, with the goal of incentivising people to move up from part-time to full-time work.”

“Australia and the UK are also responding to COVID-19 with tax relief. Australia has shifted income tax brackets, while the UK has temporarily reduced the burden of VAT, their equivalent of GST.”

“Tax relief would put the recovery back into the hands of New Zealanders, allowing us to spend more of our own money in our own communities on the things that we value. This is more efficient than politically-determined stimulus spending, and it would put a rocket under economic growth, making debt more manageable in the long term.”

The Taxpayers’ Union is campaigning for tax relief and has created a scorecard evaluating the Parliamentary parties at www.taxrelief.nz.

Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Debate, And Beyond

It really hasn’t been a good week for Judith Collins to be wheeling out her Little Me impression of Donald Trump, yet the similarities have been striking. There’s been (a) the need to project an image of strength above all else (b) the interruption laden, mockery-laced debating style (c) the making of policy on the hoof (d) the tendency for the rest of the National “team” to learn about new policy after Collins has announced it (e) the lip service to Covid safety precautions amid passionate declarations about the overwhelming need to re-open the economy… And last but not least (f) the repeated, unlikely expressions of religiosity. Unlikely because Trump and Collins had spent most of their lives without ever seeming beforehand to be the natural champions of the religious right... More>>

 

Grant Robertson: NZ Tops Bloomberg Business Survey For COVID-19 Response, Future Investment Plans

New Zealand has topped a new Bloomberg Media business survey ranking countries’ COVID-19 responses, and is the country business executives feel most confident to invest in. More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis Referendum: Narrow Support For Legalisation In Latest Poll

Cannabis advocates say a new survey shows the drug could be on track to become legal in the referendum, but a narrow margin makes the outcome uncertain. More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland Will Move To Level 1 This Week

Jacinda Ardern says all signs point to the Auckland cluster being under control but warns that people need to remain vigilant. More>>

ALSO:

Labour: Faster, Cheaper Planning Laws Will Protect Environment

Labour is committed to delivering better outcomes for our natural and urban environments, and so will repeal and replace the Resource Management Act.
Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said Labour’s changes will remove complexity and inconsistency, improve environmental outcomes, and reduce costs for all involved.... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

