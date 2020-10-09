Prime Minister Woefully Ignorant on Livestock Emissions



Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has displayed glaring ignorance about the impact of livestock biological greenhouse gas emissions on global warming in the latest leaders’ debate.

The Prime Minister stated that agriculture contributes 48 % of our total emissions to justify her position that these emissions are a problem.

What Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern does not realise is that cyclical carbon emissions from livestock are not comparable or equivalent to non cyclical carbon emissions from burning fossil fuel. Non cyclical carbon emissions add to the greenhouse effect by increasing the atmospheric concentration of greenhouse gas while cyclical carbon emissions do not. Just because it is claimed livestock carbon emissions make up 48% of our emissions it does not mean they are 48% of the problem because most of them are cyclical and atmospherically neutral. The 48% figure is also now debunked by leading IPCC scientists.

Science is very clear that if global warming is a problem it can only be solved by reducing non-cyclical CO2 emissions to zero. Reducing methane emissions is not nearly as important, if at all.

Prime Minister Ardern was less concerned about transport emissions stating they only contribute 21% of our emissions. What Ardern does not seem to realise is that transport emissions have increased by over 100% since 1990 compared to a mere 5% increase in ruminant methane emissions.

Our Prime Minister should not be concerned about a cyclical emission of methane that has increased a mere 5% in 30 years, is now stable and therefore no longer causing any increase in atmospheric greenhouse gas. Methane is a trace gas of minor importance. She should not be so dismissive of transport emissions which are not only increasing at an enormous rate, but they are of CO2 which is the only gas that climate alarmist scientists state emphatically needs to reduce to stop global warming.

