Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer Statement On Te Tai Hauāuru Result

Sunday, 18 October 2020, 6:09 am
Press Release: The Maori Party

Māori Party Co-leader and Te Tai Hauāuru candidate Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is disappointed with the Te Tai Hauāuru results but is congratulating Rawiri Waititi on his likely win in Waiāriki and is celebrating the probable return of the Māori Party to Parliament.

“I congratulate Jacinda Ardern on her big win tonight and Adrian Rurawhe for winning Te Tai Hauāuru. I look forward to working with the Government to advance the interests of Te Tai Hauāuru,” said Mrs Ngarewa-Packer.

“While I’m disappointed that we didn’t win the seat this time, I am thrilled with Rawiri’s likely win in Waiāriki and the probable return of the Māori Party to Parliament. Rawiri is a phenomenal leader and I can’t wait to see what he achieves on behalf of our people - I will be right there supporting him from the outside.

“I’m not going anywhere. I will be staying on as Māori Party Co-leader, and I make a commitment that I will be standing in Te Tai Hauāuru again in 2023, and that next time we are going to win.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the campaign we’ve run that has released a series of transformative social and environmental policies, engaged with thousands of whānau right across Te Tai Hauāuru and restored belief in our movement.

“We came into this campaign knowing that it was going to be tough and that all the odds were against us. But we also came into with issues of importance to our people - climate justice and seabed mining, inequities and poverty, racism and the Government’s lack of progress on Māori issues.

“We announced a multitude of bold policies that would transform outcomes for our people and our taiao, including on mana motuhake, climate change, incomes, freshwater, education and procurement. Those are policies that we will now work to implement.

“Our Māori Party campaign across the Māori electorates, with our amazing team of seven strong candidates, put pressure on the Labour’s Māori caucus and advanced the policy debate on kaupapa Māori. We have been brave and unapologetically Māori.

“We have rebuilt the Māori Party movement and are humbled by the huge support we’ve received right across Aotearoa. Before this campaign we were written off but it is now clear that the Māori Party will be a permanent fixture in Aotearoa’s political landscape,” said Mrs Ngarewa-Packer.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Maori Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Election 2020: The People Decide

The polls have closed and voters have delivered their decision.
Advance votes indicate a strong turnout with 1,976,996 people voting before election day.
Preliminary results had Labour well ahead in line with polls.
For live coverage go to RNZ’s Election Day Live
Real time election results from the people doing the counting: Election Results

 

Poll: Labour On 46%, National 31%, While Greens And ACT Both On 8%

Tonight's political poll puts Labour on 46 percent and National on 31 percent with just one day remaining until election day. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Winston Peters Returns To Tauranga In Final Campaign Sprint

NZ First leader Winston Peters is on the final campaign sprint after a marathon tour of the whole country as he fights for his political survival, writes Jo Moir. More>>

ALSO:

Election: Labour Releases Full Manifesto

The Labour Party Manifesto sets the ongoing COVID recovery as the top priority for Government. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Foundation: Media Companies Lodge Urgent Appeal Over Name Suppression

Media outlets including RNZ are seeking an urgent appeal over name suppression granted to two people charged in the NZ First Foundation donations case. More>>

ALSO:


Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 