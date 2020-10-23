Live Export Report Is Tinkering Around The Edges

The Ministry for Primary Industries has today released new requirements for the export of live animals by sea, following recommendations from a review into the animal welfare assurances MPI receives from exporters. The review was led by Mike Heron QC.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton, who took part in the review, said while she understands the scope of the review focussed on live export voyages, the new requirements are tinkering around the edges.

"It’s important to note that these animals will eventually be slaughtered in their destination, potentially by methods that have been outlawed in New Zealand."

"We’re seriously concerned about what will happen to these animals in the destination country, and these recommendations won’t change that."

MPI have yet to release their broader review into the live export trade, which Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor ordered in June 2019. Ashton said action on live export is long overdue and is calling on the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to intervene.

"The new, Labour led government will be completely misreading the mood of the nation if they don't ban live export."

Notes for editors:

- Link to Michael Heron QC report.

- Images of cows in holding pens on the Gulf Livestock 1 on a voyage in 2019.

- Footage of a live export ship loading cows at PrimePort Timaru.

- The live export of cattle, sheep, goats and deer for slaughter was banned in 2003. However, it is still legal to export these animals for breeding purposes.

- Animals exported for breeding purposes and their young will still eventually be slaughtered, potentially by means too cruel to be legal in New Zealand.

- The Government has been reviewing the live-export trade since June 2019. Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor has expressed his preference for a conditional ban on cattle exports.

