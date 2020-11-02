A Win For Workers With New Workplace Relations Minister

E tū congratulates Labour’s Michael Wood on his appointment as Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in the new Labour Government.

During his campaign, he emphasised the importance of workers’ rights, including the role Fair Pay Agreements would play in ensuring decent work and wages.

Michael began working in the union movement 18 years ago, has held roles as an organiser and negotiator, and is currently an E tū member.

An Assistant National Secretary at E tū, Annie Newman, says Michael has continually put workers at the very heart of his political life, by emphasising the need for equality in the workplace.

“Michael truly believes that all workers deserve a fair share of the economic cake and wants them to have a voice in decision-making that affects them.

“He has worked in Parliament for many years and is a vocal supporter of working people, including low-paid and migrant workers, as well as those in the service sector.”

Annie says Michael’s appointment is a very positive step forward for workers and union members.

“Michael has an extensive background in the union movement, starting from the ground up – first as a union organiser – that will serve him well in his new role as Workplace Relations Minister.”

“We are looking forward to see progress on some of the most pressing issues, such as Fair Pay Agreements, where we will work closely with the Minister to ensure effective and sustained legislative change in this area.”

© Scoop Media