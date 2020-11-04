EPA's Beach Energy Decision A Fail



Oil Free Otago have given the Environmental Protection Authority a “Fail” score for allowing Beach Energy to discharge trace amounts of toxic drainage substances into the Canterbury Basin later next year.

Australian oil company Beach Energy plan to drill for oil and gas off the coast of Oamaru in the Canterbury Basin next year, with one exploration well and a possible 11 follow up wells in Permit PEP38264, dependent on Investor and technical support.

“The EPA scores a Fail” said Oil Free Otago spokesperson Rosemary Penwarden. “It’s 2020. Fires, floods and cyclones intensify around the world. The climate crisis worsens daily. Our very future is at risk, but the EPA take no notice.

“This EPA process was a farce because the Exclusive Economic Zone law does not allow them to recognise climate change, the most urgent issue affecting the environment. That law is shamefully inadequate and contradicts the Zero Carbon Act." added Ms Penwarden.

"Oil Free Otago got to oppose a single cupful of toxic waste while Beach Energy got the ok to plunder our southern ocean, putting endangered species further at risk, adding more climate-destroying methane and Co2 into an already over-heated atmosphere.”

"Last year Oil Free Otago opposed [Austrian oil giant] OMV drilling in the Great South Basin by preparing to send a flotilla to bear witness to their destruction. If Beach Energy continue with their plans to drill in the Canterbury Basin we will do the same. We will not sit by while environmental criminals like Beach Energy continue exploring for oil and gas that cannot even be burned if we are to save a liveable future."

“EPA: You Fail. You need to live up to your name and put a stop to any further oil and gas exploration in Aotearoa NZ"

