Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Climate Change An Economic Issue; Critical For The Planet’s Future

Friday, 27 November 2020, 11:13 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

Australia’s Lord Mayor of Darwin, Kon Vatskalis, says climate change is an economic issue and is critical to their city’s future.

He says they need to act as it is critical to avoid irreparable damage to more than $1billion of community infrastructure including aquatic and recreation centres and the environment.

Vatskalis declared a climate emergency last year because he was alarmed at the escalation of climatic issues impacting Darwin.

“Our aim is to mitigate the impacts of climate change including to human health, ecosystems, infrastructure, the local economy and most importantly to our rate payers,” he says.

Darwin wants to achieve net-zero council-controlled emissions by 2030 and community net-zero emissions by 2040.

New Zealand’s government will declare a climate emergency next week. The country is in the midst of a climate crisis that will impact nearly every aspect of life, especially for children of today.

The only way to avoid the worst impacts of climate crisis and build a zero carbon New Zealand is to take action, such as the government’s declaration next week.

According to the world’s leading scientists there are about just nine years left to cut global warming emissions in half.

Next year is shaping up to see an escalation in climate policy development and climate action but that escalation needs to accelerate year on year for a decade.

Emissions’ reduction and adaptation constitute a transition at a pace and scale which could exceed the reforms of the 1980s, the demilitarisation of post-World War II and the response to the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Compare the social, political and economic structures of the world in 1929 to 1989 and there is a sense of the changes people will see between 2020 and 2050.

The world needs to make every effort to manage the transition, to reduce the impact on the most vulnerable and not to alienate each other.

The New Zealand Climate Change Commission’s first package of advice will be open for consultation from early next year, chair Dr Rod Carr says.

It appears likely that early action to reduce emissions to put New Zealand on a path to meet its domestic targets and international commitments will be required.

Meanwhile the covid pandemic has had little impact on the continued rise in atmospheric concentrations of CO2, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) says.

This year carbon emissions have fallen dramatically due to lockdowns that have cut transport and industry severely.

But this has only marginally slowed the overall rise in concentrations, the scientists say. According to the WMO, the global average in 2019 was 410.5 parts per million (ppm), an increase of 2.6ppm over 2018. This was larger than the increase from 2017 to 2018 and bigger than the average over the past decade.

Thanks to lockdowns in early 2020, carbon emissions fell by 17 percent at their peak, but the overall effect on concentrations has been very small.

Preliminary estimates suggest that CO2 will continue to increase this year but that rise will be reduced by 0.08 to 0.23ppm.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Whether We Should Be Betting Quite So Heavily On Astra Zeneca’s Covid Vaccine

According to this week’s Speech from the Throne, maintaining public safety during the pandemic will remain the government’s top priority. Next year will (hopefully) bring the rolling out of a free vaccination against Covid-19 to New Zealander. Currently, there are three possible vaccine contenders but the effectiveness of the vaccine will be only one of the factors determining which vaccine will pre-dominate. On the basis of the cost per dose, and the ease of manufacture, storage and distribution, the Astra Zeneca/Oxford University vaccine will almost certainly be the prime choice for New Zealand, at least initially... More>>

 

New Zealand Government: Speech From The Throne

It is my privilege to exercise the prerogative of Her Majesty the Queen and open the 53rd Parliament.
In the October election, New Zealanders elected a majority Government for the first time under our Mixed Member Proportional electoral system... More>>

Grant Robertson: Government To Review Housing Settings

New Zealand’s stronger-than-expected economic performance has flowed through to housing demand, so the Government will review housing settings to improve access to the market, the Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “Our focus More>>

ALSO:

Law Commission: Recommends New DNA Laws For Criminal Investigations

Te Aka Matua o te Ture | Law Commission today released a report that recommends a new, comprehensive regime to control how DNA is obtained, used and retained for criminal investigations. The report has revealed significant gaps in the operation ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: To Declare A Climate Emergency

The Government will declare a climate emergency next week, Climate Change Minister James Shaw said today. “We are in the midst of a climate crisis that will impact on nearly every aspect of our lives and the type of planet our children will inherit ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt’s Careful Economic Management

The better-than-expected Crown accounts released today show the Government’s careful management of the COVID-19 health crisis was the right approach to support the economy. As expected, the Crown accounts for the year to June 2020 show the operating balance ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: Announce Portfolio Reshuffle With Talented And Energised Caucus Team

“The Green Party caucus offers a breadth of talent and energy to the Parliament this term. In ten MPs you have a small business owner, a human rights lawyer, an academic, a climate negotiator, a transport planner, and so much more”, Green Party ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 