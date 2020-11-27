Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Labour Seems To Have Finally Realised There Is A Housing Crisis In New Zealand

Friday, 27 November 2020, 11:24 am
Press Release: Closing The Gap

The housing crisis right now in New Zealand is one of our biggest contributors to income and wealth inequality. With the explosive increase in sales and prices going on right now, those with houses or able to buy them for whatever reason, have their income and or wealth rapidly increasing, and those who are not on the property ladder are falling further and further behind, says Peter Malcolm spokesperson for “Closing the Gap” the “Income Equality” organisation. If allowed to continue it will further the damage now being done to the fabric of our society.

So it is pleasing to see Grant Robertson the Minister of Finance asking the Adrian Orr the Reserve Bank Governor if he can help find a solution. So Robertson is at least recognising there is a problem.

As to solutions, there are many as the problem is multi facetted. Solutions include: building more houses—some are being built but not enough; shifting investment in houses to much more productive industries—this can be done in many ways but the most obvious are changes to the tax regimes like strengthening and widening the capital gains tax, bringing in wealth and or asset taxes on housing; freeing up more land for housing—time to do this seriously; risk free rate of return taxes on housing; bringing in land taxes to stop land-banking; encouraging the building and importing of kitset houses; improving the processing and reducing the costs of resource consents for building accommodation: ensuring that local bodies have appropriate district plans for build more accommodation and there are others.

The problem with many of the solutions is that the Government has ruled them out particularly changes to the tax regime.

After months of denial from both Ardern and Robertson about the problem and possible solutions we desperately hope that the Reserve Bank Governor will tell them that the remedy is in their hands. We desperately hope that the Government will identify the best solutions and recognise the political capital which they have in plenty and quickly make the changes required. We cannot this crisis to continue any longer because of the damage it is doing to our society says Malcolm

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Closing The Gap on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Whether We Should Be Betting Quite So Heavily On Astra Zeneca’s Covid Vaccine

According to this week’s Speech from the Throne, maintaining public safety during the pandemic will remain the government’s top priority. Next year will (hopefully) bring the rolling out of a free vaccination against Covid-19 to New Zealander. Currently, there are three possible vaccine contenders but the effectiveness of the vaccine will be only one of the factors determining which vaccine will pre-dominate. On the basis of the cost per dose, and the ease of manufacture, storage and distribution, the Astra Zeneca/Oxford University vaccine will almost certainly be the prime choice for New Zealand, at least initially... More>>

 

New Zealand Government: Speech From The Throne

It is my privilege to exercise the prerogative of Her Majesty the Queen and open the 53rd Parliament.
In the October election, New Zealanders elected a majority Government for the first time under our Mixed Member Proportional electoral system... More>>

Grant Robertson: Government To Review Housing Settings

New Zealand’s stronger-than-expected economic performance has flowed through to housing demand, so the Government will review housing settings to improve access to the market, the Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “Our focus More>>

ALSO:

Law Commission: Recommends New DNA Laws For Criminal Investigations

Te Aka Matua o te Ture | Law Commission today released a report that recommends a new, comprehensive regime to control how DNA is obtained, used and retained for criminal investigations. The report has revealed significant gaps in the operation ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: To Declare A Climate Emergency

The Government will declare a climate emergency next week, Climate Change Minister James Shaw said today. “We are in the midst of a climate crisis that will impact on nearly every aspect of our lives and the type of planet our children will inherit ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt’s Careful Economic Management

The better-than-expected Crown accounts released today show the Government’s careful management of the COVID-19 health crisis was the right approach to support the economy. As expected, the Crown accounts for the year to June 2020 show the operating balance ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: Announce Portfolio Reshuffle With Talented And Energised Caucus Team

“The Green Party caucus offers a breadth of talent and energy to the Parliament this term. In ten MPs you have a small business owner, a human rights lawyer, an academic, a climate negotiator, a transport planner, and so much more”, Green Party ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 