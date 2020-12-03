Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Greenpeace Challenges Coke With Christmas Ads

Thursday, 3 December 2020, 8:30 am
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

Greenpeace is launching a Christmas social media campaign linking Coca Cola with the killing of seabirds in New Zealand.

This trio of hard-hitting videos aims to counter the soft drink giant’s seasonal advertising blitz.

"This time of year Coca Cola will try to boost sales of sugary drinks to kiwis, and sadly they’re still choosing to sell the majority of them in single-use plastic bottles," says Greenpeace plastics campaigner Phil Vine. "That’s awful news for New Zealand seabirds."

Coca Cola Amatil produces hundreds of millions of plastic bottles every year for New Zealand alone. An estimated 40 per cent of those will find their way into the environment - landfill and the ocean.

The bottles that end up in the sea are often identified as food by seabirds. It’s known that nine out of ten sea birds will eat plastic in their lifetime.

Beach audits have found tops from plastic bottles are one of the most common items of pollution on New Zealand shores, they’re also regularly found in the stomachs of dead birds.

"Even as far away as the remote Campbell Island where the Toroa or Royal Albatross nests, chicks have been found with multiple plastic bits in their stomach, fed to them by their unsuspecting parents," says Vine.

From up high, floating drinks bottles can look just like squid to birds like Toroa. Earlier this year a juvenile Albatross died in veterinary hospital care after swallowing a 500ml bottle whole.

Graeme Taylor, seabird expert from the Department of Conservation says in the video if that unfortunate bird had died at sea the plastic bottle would have floated free from the body to kill again.

Plastic bottles last for hundreds of years eventually breaking down into micro plastics which are eaten by fish and get into the human food chain.

"If you look at the amount of harm that can be done by just one plastic bottle and multiply it by one billion, the amount of drinks bottles we get through in New Zealand every year, that’s a heck of a lot of damage."

We play host to a third of the world’s seabirds and ninety per cent of our indigenous seabirds are at risk of extinction.

"New Zealand’s seabirds are a national and international taonga, and like humans, deserve to live in an environment where they’re not being poisoned by plastic."

Greenpeace is challenging Coca Cola to stop using plastic and revert to non-toxic options such as glass bottles or refillable containers, and calling on the Government to ban single-use plastic drink bottles.

More than fifty thousand New Zealanders have signed a Greenpeace petition calling on the Government to ban single use plastic drinks bottles.

It follows last year’s ban on plastic shopping bags at the checkout, won after a popular campaign.

Vine says: "For a country that cares about nature, banning plastic drinks bottles is the next obvious step."

Link to preview or download the three videos https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Vs7PvEtmLUfkr6Fe4kSaqD6xvxep5CzY?

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Worksafe’s Whakaari/White Island Prosecutions Are Good News

Somewhere in Heaven, Helen Kelly must be smiling about Worksafe’s criminal prosecution of 10 firms and three individuals for their roles in the lead up to the Whakaari /White Island tragedy. In tandem with the subsequent coronial inquest, these court proceedings will hopefully culminate in the creation ( finally!) of a central agency to regulate the adventure tourism sector and improve public safety on matters like risk assessment, safety guidelines, inspection, enforcement and injury reporting... More>>

 

Carbon Neutral Policy: Gov Declares Climate Emergency

The Government has launched a major new initiative to combat climate change that will require the public sector to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025. More>>

ALSO:

Pill Testing: Govt Moves On Drug Checking To Keep Young New Zealanders Safer This Summer

The Government will pass time limited legislation to give legal certainty to drug checking services, so they can carry out their work to keep New Zealanders safer this summer at festivals without fear of prosecution, Health Minister Andrew Little ... More>>

ALSO:

WorkSafe: 13 Parties Charged Over Whakaari/White Island Tragedy

WorkSafe New Zealand today filed charges against 13 parties in relation to the Whakaari/White Island eruption in December last year. “22 people have lost their lives in this tragic event. WorkSafe is tasked with investigating workplace incidents to determine ... More>>

ALSO:


Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt’s Careful Economic Management

The better-than-expected Crown accounts released today show the Government’s careful management of the COVID-19 health crisis was the right approach to support the economy. As expected, the Crown accounts for the year to June 2020 show the operating balance ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 