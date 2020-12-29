Public Sector Salary Blowout Is Unsustainable And Unfair
Tuesday, 29 December 2020, 12:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Responding to news
that the cost of salaries in the public sector has increased
by 13 percent in just one year, New
Zealand Taxpayers' Union spokesman
Louis Houlbrooke says:
"Funneling ever more
taxpayer money into the state sector is not sustainable,
necessary, or fair. It's outrageous that government agencies
are padding their own salaries while families and businesses
cut costs in the wake of a pandemic."
"Public sector
staff are paid significantly more than private sector
workers, and the
pay gap is increasing. It's not enough for a few state
sector bosses to take temporary pay cuts: pay cuts need to
go wider and
deeper."
