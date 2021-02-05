Inquiry Into Aspects Of The Strategic Tourism Assets Protection Programme

The Auditor-General, John Ryan, has decided to carry out an inquiry into aspects of the Government’s Strategic Tourism Assets Protection Programme.

Concerns about the Programme have been raised in the media and with our office. Tourism businesses have questioned the clarity and transparency of the Programme’s criteria and whether they were applied consistently. Because of the concerns we have heard, the amount of public funding involved, and the importance of robust processes to ensure public trust and confidence is not eroded, we have decided to carry out an inquiry.

In keeping with the Auditor-General’s role, our inquiry will focus on the actions and processes underpinning the initial eligibility assessments and subsequent assessment of eligible proposals.

You can read the terms of reference, and background, for this inquiry on our website.

