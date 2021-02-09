2 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

There are 2 new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation to report in New Zealand since our media statement yesterday.

One previously reported case has now recovered.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is now 67. Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,966.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,565,107.

The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 3,930 tests processed.

On Monday our laboratories processed 2,207 tests.

New border case details

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 2 February 2021 Zambia United Arab Emirates Day 5 / close contact of a case * Auckland 4 February 2021 France United Arab Emirates Day 3 / routine Auckland

* This case was in the same travel bubble as the case reported on Sunday who tested positive for COVID-19 while in hospital in Auckland for a non COVID-19-related condition.

As a close contact they had already moved to an Auckland quarantine facility.

Neither of these cases are connected to the managed isolation facility at the Pullman Hotel.

Auckland DHB has assured New Zealanders that the city’s hospitals have robust protocols in place to care for people with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 to protect other patients, visitors and staff.

Hospitals in Auckland are safe to visit.

Historical cases

From today, our updates will include a running total of historical cases to date for 2021.

This is because there is an increasing number of people becoming infected and recovering before travelling to New Zealand. Our testing may detect residual viral material in people's systems, but it's important to reiterate they are no longer considered to be infectious.

We've previously stated that an increase in historical cases is not unexpected.

Since January 1, there have been 25 historical cases, out of a total of 156 cases. These historical cases have all been previously reported.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,560,447 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 174,358,360. More than 525,000 poster scans have been recorded since midday yesterday.

Users have created 7,126,617 manual diary entries.

