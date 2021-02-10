Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Rebuild The RMA But Give Community Time To Contribute, Feds Says

Wednesday, 10 February 2021, 4:24 pm
Press Release: Federated Farmers

Federated Farmers has long believed Resource Management Act reform is overdue but is concerned by the speed and scale of the rebuilding proposed today.

"We should be able to get to the end of this process and feel the work has been completed over timeframes that will ensure we deliver the outcomes we want to achieve as a country," Federated Farmers resource management act spokesperson Karen Williams says.

Environment Minister David Parker has announced his intention to replace the RMA with three new pieces of legislation before the end of this Parliamentary term, with a special select committee looking at a draft of the main Bill by the middle of this year.

"This gives very little time for the community to absorb, consider and submit on the contents of the Bill," Karen says.

The opportunity to make such significant step-changes comes once in a generation, and reform should be done in a way that is thorough, open and considered.

"It is too important an issue to rush.

"We all want planning processes simplified and costs and times reduced but we also want good quality legislation. Faster planning doesn’t necessarily equate to better planning."

Federated Farmers believes there is a danger that if the legislation is formed too quickly it will exclude community input and could lean towards predetermined outcomes.

"We are keen to ensure this process includes adequate consideration of sustainable food production planning. Feds would welcome wider community comment on this.

"We also don’t want to see quick fixes to address today’s urban ‘crisis’ around housing, resulting in long-term changes to New Zealand’s environmental management that has other resource users picking up that environmental tab."

© Scoop Media

Find more from Federated Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Leaving Women Out Of The Job Creation Plans, Plus The Current Vaccine Blues

Women workers have taken an unequal impact of the job losses caused by the pandemic but so far almost all the government’s job creation efforts have been concentrated in sectors – e.g. on “shovel ready” projects in the construction industry where males dominate the work force. Recently, Werewolf used employment, unemployment and under-employment statistics from the September 2020 quarter to highlight this mismatch between the pattern of pandemic job losses and the government response... More>>

 

Government: RMA To Be Repealed And Replaced

The Government is delivering on its promise to reform the Resource Management system based on the comprehensive review carried out last year. More>>

ALSO:

Budget 2021: Government Remains Focused On Building Back Better

Budget 2021 will sharpen the focus on supporting the New Zealand economic recovery as the Government continues to keep New Zealanders safe from COVID-19. Speaking at a BNZ Breakfast event in Wellington this morning Grant Robertson released the 2021 ... More>>

Green Party: Air NZ’s Possible Assistance To Saudi Military Ships Committing Atrocities In Yemen Appalling

The Green Party strongly condemns the revelation that Air New Zealand may have provided assistance and maintenance to Saudi Arabian vessels involved in committing atrocities in Yemen. “My thoughts go to the Yemeni community who continue to suffer one of ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Climate Change Commission’s Slow Motion Response

Good grief. An eleven to fifteen year window of adjustment to the threat from climate change is still being decried as “too ambitious” by the usual suspects: ie the farming, transport and fossil fuel sectors responsible for the vast bulk of our climate ... More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attack, Two Years On: Unity The Focus Of National Remembrance Service

Two years on from the Christchurch mosques’ attacks, people will come together at a National Remembrance Service to remember and honour those who died and build on the spirit of unity that came out of the tragedy. Fifty-one people died as a result ... More>>

Employers: New COVID-19 Payment Supports Businesses

From tomorrow employers can receive a $350 payment if their employees cannot work from home while awaiting a COVID-19 test result. The Short-Term Absence Payment (STAP), is part of the Government’s Business Support Package and reinforces an ongoing ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 