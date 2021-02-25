Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

There Is No Plan For Fortress New Zealand

Thursday, 25 February 2021, 3:32 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Every day we get more evidence that this Government is reluctant to even explore taking a proportionate risk-weighted approach to managing COVID-19,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“When I asked COVID-19 Response Minister in Parliament this afternoon whether he’d received any advice this year on varying quarantine arrangements for travellers arriving into New Zealand based on their country of origin, and therefore their risk of transmitting COVID, he did everything he could to evade seriously addressing the issue.

“We mustn’t ignore that New Zealand is on the brink of being stuck in a rut of our own making, with other jurisdictions, like the Australian states, Taiwan and elsewhere managing COVID-19 very differently.

“Some have been doing this successfully for months, changing the levels of restriction for incoming travellers as the risks have changed.

“Taiwan has been raising and lowering levels based on origin of travel and the new virus strains since last June, while keeping COVID rates incredibly low.

“No one can claim the Australian states haven’t taken keeping the virus at bay seriously, with some, like Queensland and Western Australia being extremely conservative.

“But all are now operating traffic light systems that tailor restrictions like isolation and quarantine to the risk travellers pose based on where they’ve been living and will travel from.

“We’ve seen it in action in the last 24 hours, to our cost, with Victoria, Queensland, New South Wales and Tasmania giving New Zealand travellers the red light until we sort out the South Auckland cluster.

“But with it having been 44 days since Queensland last recorded a locally acquired case and 38 days in New South Wales, you can bet the Australians will be wondering when New Zealand can establish its own traffic light system so they can come our way.

“Others wondering the same thing will be tourist operators, accommodation providers and hospitality businesses in places like Queenstown and the ravaged South Island West Coast.

“Fortress New Zealand can’t go on forever.

“The Government needs to start doing more work on what next, and helping New Zealanders plan by telling us what that might look like.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Fudging On Child Poverty, And America’s Diplomatic Dance With Iran

If you want a good insight into what the limits of tiny, barely discernible steps to reduce poverty actually look like, delve into the latest Statistics Department figures on poverty in New Zealand Most of the nine measures utilised reveal little or no progress in combatting poverty over the 21 months to March 2020... More>>


 

Government: Reserve Bank To Take Account Of Housing In Decision Making

The Reserve Bank is now required to consider the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions, Grant Robertson announced today. Changes have been made to the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee’s remit requiring it to take into ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Alert Levels Remain

There are no new community cases of Covid-19 today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says at least half of the Papatoetoe High School community have been tested and the results that have come through so far have all been negative... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Latest Release Of Child Poverty Statistics

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today. The COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ’s ability to collect data from households ... More>>

ALSO:


NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

The Dig: An Illogical Ideological Struggle

Dig beneath all the trade wars and the arguments to the effect that the USA should not permit China to achieve economic and technological superiority, or even parity, and you find the real reason behind the conflict... More>>

Travel: Government Eases Visa Restrictions For Visitors In New Zealand

Visitor visa holders will be able to stay in New Zealand a little longer as the Government eases restrictions for those still here, the Minister of Immigration has announced. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 