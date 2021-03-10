Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Youth Justice Proposed ‘demerit Points’ Scheme Not Supported By Evidence

Wednesday, 10 March 2021, 1:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Law Society

The New Zealand Law Society | Te Kāhui Ture o Aotearoa has told a parliamentary select committee that a bill proposing to introduce a ‘demerit points’ system for youth offenders is not supported by evidence and is unlikely to achieve its objective of delivering appropriate consequences for youth offending.

The Law Society presented its submission today to the Social Services and Community select committee on the Oranga Tamariki (Youth Justice Demerit Points) Amendment Bill, a member’s bill that is "intended to improve behaviours and increase accountability and transparency within the youth justice system".

Seeking to improve interventions for youth offending is a worthwhile objective. However, the Law Society pointed to a lack of evidence to support the suggestion that introducing demerit points will be effective in penalising and deterring repeat offending.

The Law Society also said the claim there is a "pervasive lack of responsibility" by youth offenders is not supported by recent statistics which show a continuing drop in the rate of youth offending.

In addition, the Bill is inconsistent with the philosophy of the Youth Court, which focuses on holding young offenders to account while also recognising their needs and vulnerability so that positive differences can be made in their lives.

"The proposed youth justice demerit points regime - assigning numerical scores for different types of offending - would not address the multiple risk factors that can significantly contribute to youth offending and reoffending. These include mental health problems, neuro-disabilities and traumatic brain injury, physical/sexual abuse, drug and alcohol addiction, housing and education problems," Law Society spokesperson Dale Lloyd told the committee.

The decision to allocate demerit points to a young person would be made by enforcement officers.

"This would be a significant departure from the long-standing approach of convening a Family Group Conference to enable the young person, their whānau, victims and the community to reach agreement about steps that need to be taken for accountability and rehabilitation. That process would be undermined by putting the power to impose ‘demerit points’ solely in the hands of an enforcement officer", Ms Lloyd said.

The Law Society also pointed to the risk that youth offenders would not understand the process and consequences of accumulating demerit points.

"Children and young people who offend often come from complex backgrounds and many typically present with a range of cognitive, communication, learning, and other difficulties (for example, communication disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, foetal alcohol spectrum disorder, anxiety, and substance disorders). There is no recognition, for example, that the notice of accumulated demerit points needs to be explained to the young person in a manner and language that is appropriate to their age and level of understanding", Ms Lloyd says.

The Law Society pointed to serious concerns about a number of provisions in the Bill. One of those concerns relates to a provision which would allow an enforcement officer to lay charges against a young person directly in the District Court, thereby by-passing the Youth justice jurisdiction completely.

"This would have the impact of increasing the number of young people charged in the District Court, and would disconnect them from the wrap around support available in the Youth Court. The concern is that this provision would disproportionately impact rangatahi Māori and lead to a number of significant negative outcomes, including the risk of young people being sentenced to prison", Ms Lloyd said.

It recommended significant amendments if the Bill is to proceed, and that advice is needed from officials and others with experience and expertise in the youth justice jurisdiction.

Notes:

The Law Society’s submission on the Bill is available here https://www.lawsociety.org.nz/assets/Law-Reform-Submissions/Oranga-Tamariki-Youth-Justice-Demerit-Points-Amendment-Bill-03-02-2021.pdf

The Bill is available here https://www.legislation.govt.nz/bill/member/2020/0229/latest/LMS323852.html

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Law Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Some Of The Moral Objections Being Levelled At Covid Vaccines

Quite the switch. Barely three months ago, the government was priding itself on cannily spreading its vaccine bets between Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Novovaxx and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine being produced by its subsidiary, Janssen. It had seemed like a good idea to have supply contracts in place with almost the entire field given the uncertainties... More>>


 


Government: Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Plan

The Government is targeting those most at risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 and those most at risk of getting seriously sick from it in the next phase of the vaccine roll-out, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>

Joint Press Release: Dirty PR Exposed In Whale Oil Defamation Trial

Three public health advocates are relieved that their long-standing Whale Oil defamation trial against Cameron Slater, Carrick Graham, Katherine Rich and the Food and Grocery Council has finally concluded and they are pleased that the truth has come out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Next Stage Of COVID-19 Support For Business And Workers

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend... More>>

ALSO:


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 