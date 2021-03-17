Rise In Imports Sees Current Account Deficit Widen
Wednesday, 17 March 2021, 10:44 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
New Zealand’s seasonally adjusted current account
deficit widened by $1.6 billion to $2.1 billion in the
December 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today.
“The
widening of the quarterly deficit was driven by a rise in
goods imports and a fall in services exports, which includes
spending by overseas visitors in New Zealand,”
international statistics senior manager Darren Allan
said.
“Imports of crude oil and motor cars fell
sharply early in 2020, following COVID-19 travel
restrictions, but those imports have since partially risen
towards pre-COVID-19 levels.”
