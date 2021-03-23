Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Mayor Goff Welcomes Government Housing Announcement As Step In The Right Direction

Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 12:03 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has welcomed the government’s housing package as a good step in the right direction.

“In particular, I welcome the government’s commitment of $3.8 billion to build infrastructure and accelerate home building,” he says.

“The cost of infrastructure rather than availability of land is the major constraint Auckland faces in increasing home building. A fair share of this fund for Auckland will help ensure the infrastructure such as roading, water and public open space is in place to enable building to go ahead,” the mayor said.

“Additional funding for Kainga Ora of $2 billion will also facilitate the building of social housing, for which there is a strong need in Auckland.

“Lifting price and income caps for first home buyers will provide some assistance on the margins, but these caps will need regular adjustment to catch up with the pace of house price movements in Auckland.

“I also welcome changes to tilt the playing field more towards first home buyers to counter the disadvantages they have faced when competing with property investors in the market.

“First home buyers can’t deduct their interest rates from their income and this change takes away the advantage that investors had in competing with home buyers.

“The bright line test recognises that income earned from property investment should be taxed in the same way as any other income.

“There measures are positive for the first home buyer but will take time before the benefits are realised,” Phil Goff said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market.
“This is a package of both urgent and long-term measures that will increase housing supply, relieve pressure on the market and make it easier for first-home buyers,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>


Australian & NZ Governments: Joint Statement On Human Rights Abuses in Xinjiang

The Australian and New Zealand Governments today reiterate their grave concerns about the growing number of credible reports of severe human rights abuses against ethnic Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.
In particular, there is clear evidence of severe human rights abuses that include restrictions on freedom of religion, mass surveillance, large-scale extra-judicial detentions, as well as forced labour and forced birth control, including sterilisation... More>>



 
 



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 