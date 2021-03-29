Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Reserve Bank Responds To Call For Climate Change Consultation

Monday, 29 March 2021, 11:00 am
Press Release: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua has submitted a response to the Climate Change Commission’s Climate Action for Aotearoa consultation. This is the Commission’s first draft advice report to the Government on the steps New Zealand must take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address climate change.

“We welcome the Commission’s draft advice as a considered and substantial contribution to shifting New Zealand towards a more climate-resilient future.

“The draft advice makes a strong start at exploring linkages between investment and climate resilience, and we appreciate that it recognises the interplay between the environment, economics, finance and wellbeing. We agree that interventions in all areas need to be properly considered and coherent,” says Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr.

In making its submission, the Reserve Bank put emphasis on understanding and addressing the exposure of the financial sector to climate-related risks.

“We believe that climate change could lead to material economic and financial stability risks and as kaitiaki of the financial system, we have a strong interest in the effect that this will have on the economic wellbeing of New Zealanders for generations to come,” says Mr Orr.

“It’s important to take a collective approach and we expect the firms that we regulate to pay close attention to these critical issues and risks.

The Reserve Bank’s submission examines five key points:

  1. Climate change and how it impacts financial stability
  2. The role of finance
  3. Disclosure as a mechanism to improve the systemic management on climate risks
  4. The importance of investment
  5. A Te Ao Māori lens, and the need for a considered and aligned approach

The Reserve Bank launched its climate change strategy in 2018 to integrate climate considerations across its work. It has also joined 83 other central banks and supervisors to strengthen the global response to climate change through the Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS).

Gordon Campbell: On Labour's Less Than Radical Housing Package

Houses are now like Bitcoin with a street address, a speculative currency priced beyond the reach of ordinary humans. The public is not impressed. Don’t tell Judith Collins, but the polls indicate that more Kiwis would support a meaningful capital gains tax on housing than would oppose it... More>>

 



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

