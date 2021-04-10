Seymour Statement On Prince Philip

"On behalf of ACT, I would like to express sincere condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family.

"Prince Philip will be remembered for his long dedication to public service. He has selflessly contributed to a long period of stability for the Monarchy and the Commonwealth even as the world has experienced enormous change.

"He spoke plainly and joyfully, often saying what many would like to with a twinkle in his eye. We will all miss him dearly."

