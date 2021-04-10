Seymour Statement On Prince Philip
Saturday, 10 April 2021, 5:32 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
"On behalf of ACT, I would like to express sincere
condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal
Family.
"Prince Philip will be remembered for his long
dedication to public service. He has selflessly contributed
to a long period of stability for the Monarchy and the
Commonwealth even as the world has experienced enormous
change.
"He spoke plainly and joyfully, often saying
what many would like to with a twinkle in his eye. We will
all miss him
dearly."
© Scoop Media
