National Party Support Of Amazon Corporate Welfare Cronyism Is A Disgrace

Friday, 16 April 2021, 4:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union


The National Party need to take a good hard look at themselves, following their Economic Development spokesperson’s endorsement of Kiwi taxpayers stumping up for welfare for the American multi billion dollar corporation, Amazon.

Responding to Todd McClay’s media release, Jordan Williams, the Taxpayers’ Union’s Executive Director, said:

“Without any hint of irony, Mr McClay welcomes the corporate welfare, claims that the previous National Government did it better, then bizarrely says the Government shouldn’t ‘creating a bidding war’ for films companies to shoot in New Zealand.”

“Todd McClay says Amazon’s decision is a result of the ‘hard work and dedication of kiwis’. He’s right in that regard: writing cheques from taxpayers, most of whom see no benefit of increased profits going to Jeff Bezos, is indeed off the back of hard work.”

“The National Party need to make a break from Stephen Joyce-style corporate welfare largesse. It needs to stand with the battlers, the entrepreneurs, and the job creators."

